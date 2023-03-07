Liz Woods shouts out Big Ed Brown for taking care of her

Liz Woods, the 90 Day Fiance franchise alum Big Ed Brown’s fiancee, made it known that she and Ed are still together and thriving.

Liz shared a selfie of her and Ed on the couch through her Instagram Story. Liz appeared in glasses with her hair pulled back as she outstretched her arm to take the picture.

She was wearing an orange crewneck sweater, and Big Ed appeared nestled into her chest and shoulder as they both looked at the camera.

She tagged Ed and added a caption letting fans know she was “sick in bed for three days for an upper respiratory infection.” Adding, “& he literally goes out of his way to come to take care of you.”

Liz’s post about Ed comes as they recently appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

They broke up during the season and at the Tell All and left the Tell All separately. Their jealousy, trust, and communication issues were rampant during the season and Tell All, and caused a lot of negative reactions to them by viewers.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods reconnected after a breakup over Ed’s dog Teddy

Ed and Liz have broken up and gotten back together ten or more times by this point, but one particular incident brought them back together after a lengthy separation.

The beginning of Ed and Liz’s relationship was captured in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but they broke up after the Tell All.

Ed appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life single and without Liz as his foray back into dating was explored. Ed was unsuccessful in love, and, at the same time, his beloved dog Teddy passed away.

After hearing about Teddy’s passing, Liz reached out, and the pair reconnected. Four days later, Ed proposed to Liz, who accepted.

Now, Ed and Liz share two dogs and live in San Diego.

Liz and Ed made plans to move out of San Diego

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Liz and Ed went house hunting in the San Diego area.

They found their dream home, but Liz opened up to Ed about wanting a fresh start in their relationship somewhere new.

Ed said he had lived in San Diego for over 20 years and was reluctant to leave but would do it to improve his relationship with Liz.

They do not appear to have followed through with that move.

At the Season 7 Tell All, it was revealed that Ed kicked Liz out of their shared house, and Liz had to couch surf before getting her own apartment.

Liz described that the separation was great for their relationship and that they were in the best place they had ever been before the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.