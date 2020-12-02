Little Women: Atlanta returning for Season 6 — Here’s when the series returns to Lifetime and what to expect

Little Women: Atlanta is about to return to Lifetime for Season 6, and we can’t wait to see what these ladies have in store for us.

After watching the lengthy teaser to get us ready for the upcoming season, it’s clear that this season will be a wild ride, full of ups and downs.

The Little Women: Atlanta cast will include the late Ashley “Minnie” Ross, Ms. Juicy, Abira, The Tiny Twinz — Amanda and Andrea as well as the return of Monie as the group of women continue to explore and try to survive in Atlanta, Georgia’s hip hop scene.

Based on the more than two-minute Little Women: Atlanta teaser, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride during Season 6 as the ladies come back together again while working to grow music careers and businesses while dealing with relationships, friendships, and the challenges that come with being so small in a world that is not custom made for a little person.

The return of Little Women: Atlanta comes more than a year after the Season 5 finale. Like many other shows this year, it seems that this Lifetime hit may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now that this show is coming back to TV, we’re ready for the friendships, betrayals, twerking, dancing, singing, and everything else that the Little Women: Atlanta cast will be bringing.

Season 6 of LWATL kicks off with a tribute to Minnie

The return of Little Women: Atlanta is exciting, but it comes with sadness.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, one of the Lifetime show’s main stars, Ashley “Minnie” Ross, passed away after her involvement in a car accident in Atlanta in April.

Although it has been more than seven months since her death, Minnie will still be a part of Season 6. The two-hour kickoff special that aires on January 22 will include a tribute to Minnie, so get your tissues ready because we expect this to be a tear-jerker.

Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered

In addition to the return of Little Women: Atlanta for Season 6, we also learned that there would be an aftershow. This season, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered will air after each episode and is hosted by Loni Love.

The show’s fans should note the new day and time for the show as it will begin airing weekly on Friday nights.

Little Women: Atlanta returns on Friday, January 22 at 9/8c on Lifetime.