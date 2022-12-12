Little People, Big World: Where is Molly Roloff today?

Molly no longer appears with her family on LPBW. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Molly Roloff no longer appears alongside her family on Little People, Big World, and instead chooses to live a private life away from the cameras. So what is Molly up to these days?

The only daughter of LPBW stars and exes Matt and Amy Roloff, 29-year-old Molly is the third eldest of the Roloff children. She has two older brothers, twins Zach and Jeremy, and a younger brother, Jacob.

Molly appeared on the hit TLC show during its premiere in March 2006, but several years ago, she decided she would no longer film for LPBW.

Since then, Molly has stayed out of the public eye while living a private life in Spokane, Washington, with her husband, Joel Silvius. Molly and Joel got engaged in 2016 and were married at Roloff Farms in 2017.

According to her LinkedIn, Molly is a licensed CPA and has worked as a Senior Account for Nordstrom since 2017. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Spanish Language and Literature from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Molly’s net worth is an impressive $700,000.

Molly and her dad, Matt Roloff, on her wedding day at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: TLC

LPBW fans have been curious why Molly doesn’t appear on the show anymore. In June 2022, her sister-in-law, Tori Roloff, addressed the question during an Instagram Q&A.

When one of Tori’s followers asked her why they never see Molly, she answered, “Because [Molly] is busy living her best life in [Spokane]!! We get to see her in a couple of weeks though! We miss her and Joel a lot but talk often.”

Molly and her husband Joel Silvius live a private life in Spokane, Washington

In addition to keeping her life private from TLC’s cameras, Molly also keeps her Instagram private. However, her family members often share photos of her on their IG Feeds.

Over the summer, Matt shared a pic with his only daughter during a trip to Spokane.

In 2019, Zach shared a pic to Instagram of himself, Tori, and their son Jackson posing with Molly and Joel on the front porch of their new home.

During a 2006 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Amy revealed that as the only Roloff daughter, Molly’s bedroom was off-limits to TLC’s cameras.

“In the beginning, when we did TV, they went into her room. But as she got older, I thought, ‘You know what? For a girl, they kind of need their own privacy, their own little space.’ So I said, ‘It’s probably about time that her room is off-limits,'” Amy shared.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.