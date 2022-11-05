Little People, Big World viewers weigh in on Season 24 premiere

LPBW viewers had mixed reviews on the Season 24 premiere. Pic credit: TLC

Season 24 of Little People, Big World premiered earlier this month and the viewers’ verdict is in.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Roloff family debuted the latest chapter in their lives on November 1 on TLC.

After watching the first episode, LPBW viewers took to TLC‘s Instagram where the network reminded viewers to tune in for the season premiere.

The first episode of the new season was met with mixed reactions, and many viewers expressed their distaste for the show.

“Ugh not again,” wrote a disgruntled viewer. “These people are insufferable.”

Another critic felt that TLC is running the “same storyline” every season and felt it might be time for the show to “move on.” Not fond of the family’s bickering, they added, “This is the same theme from the last Season and it has lost its flavor . It’s just to cringing to watch, the fighting & back biting is too much.”

Little People, Big World viewers sound off following Season 24 premiere

One of the show’s longtime fans admitted they’re likely done watching the show in its 24th season, citing a “sense [of] entitlement” that’s making it hard for them to enjoy the show.

Another critic wasn’t happy that the rest of the Roloff family isn’t included in the cast any longer and wrote, “Dont like it anymore missing the other children.”

Matt Roloff and his ex-wife Amy Roloff still film, alongside their respective significant others, Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek. In addition, Matt and Amy’s son Zach, his wife Tori, and their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah still film for the long-running hit TLC series.

However, Zach’s twin brother Jeremy Roloff, his wife Audrey, and their kids stepped away from filming in 2018. Additionally, Zach and Jeremy’s siblings, Molly and Jacob Roloff, also chose to stop filming for TLC.

The Roloff family’s tension continues to play out on LPBW this season

This season LPBW continues to focus on the rift between the family. After negotiations fell through between Matt and his sons Jeremy and Zach to purchase the farm, Matt decided to sell the north side of the farm.

Matt later changed directions, however, and is now renovating the farmhouse to rent out like an Airbnb to interested LPBW fans. Most LPBW viewers felt that Matt’s moves were greedy and selfish, noting that he should have tried harder to keep the entire acreage at Roloff Farms in the family.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.