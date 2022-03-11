Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shares touching message, reflects on miscarriage one year later

Tori Roloff reflected on her pregnancy loss one year later. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage one year ago and reflected on the heartbreaking experience with a touching message.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tori and her husband Zach Roloff lost their third pregnancy to miscarriage in March 2021.

Tori was six weeks into her third pregnancy when she lost the baby. She and Zach discovered the news during a routine ultrasound visit.

Now, one year later, Tori is reflecting on the sorrowful time in her life as she and Zach prepare to welcome their third child in the upcoming months.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tori shared two pics with her fans. One slide showed a black and white shot of a pregnant Tori cradling her baby bump and the second slide was a photo of the embroidery Tori shared after announcing her miscarriage last spring.

Tori Roloff reflects on miscarriage one year later

“It’s been exactly one year since we found out we lost our sweet baby,” Tori captioned her post. “I still haven’t fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don’t know that I ever will.”

The 30-year-old soon-to-be mom of three told her fans that she’s leaned on her faith to get her through the loss and acknowledged how blessed she currently is, very pregnant with her and Zach’s third child.

“Having a miscarriage was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face personally, and I really could not have gotten through it without God’s promise, or my husband and kids,” Tori wrote.

“I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn’t forgotten,” she continued.

Tori also noted that going through such a painful experience has helped her appreciate her current pregnancy, even all the less-than-pleasant symptoms she’s been experiencing.

“I am so grateful for God’s goodness and the gift we’ve been given after such a time of grief,” Tori shared. “I’ve been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I’ve realize just how much of a gift it truly is.”

Tori also made sure to acknowledge other women who have gone through similar experiences and sent them well wishes.

“To any mamas out there who have walked this same path (some much worse than us) I pray you are not forgotten. I pray that you continue to be faithful and obedient and never give up hope!”

“I pray you can find strength in any storm you’re going through, and that at the end of it you find God’s goodness! To all past present and future mamas: I see you! 🤍,” Tori concluded her caption.

Tori and Zach shared their heartbreaking news online and on LPBW

In addition to sharing her and Zach’s devastating news on Instagram, Tori also announced her miscarriage during an episode of Little People, Big World last season.

Zach explained that he and Tori had an inkling there was bad news during their ultrasound exam.

“Just the tone of the ultrasound tech and just the tone of the room kind of shifted,” Zach said of their appointment when they learned the news. “And you realize maybe something’s not right here.”

Now that the miscarriage is behind them, Tori and Zach are excited to be welcoming their rainbow baby, who will mark the third child for them and the seventh grandchild in the Roloff family.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.