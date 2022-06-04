Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reveals why viewers never see Zach’s sister Molly

Why don’t Little People, Big World fans ever see Molly Roloff? Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World viewers were curious why they don’t see much of Molly Roloff on social media these days, and Tori Roloff explained why.

LPBW viewers feel as though they know the Roloff family personally, having watched their hit show for 16 years, now in its 23rd season.

Matt and Amy Roloff’s marriage didn’t last, but they share four children and seven grandchildren. In addition to their eldest children, twin sons Jeremy and Zach, Matt and Amy also share their daughter Molly and their youngest child, son Jacob.

Except for Zach and his wife Tori, none of the other Roloff siblings longer film for LPBW. Molly made a quiet exit from the show in 2018, following in two of her brothers’ footsteps.

Tori Roloff answers LPBW fan’s question: ‘Why do we never see Molly?’

Once a prominent face on LPBW, Molly isn’t spotted much in public or on social media these days. Over the weekend, Tori Roloff held a Q&A on Instagram, and Molly became the topic of one question from a fan.

“Why do we never see molly[?]” Tori’s Instagram follower asked.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

The wife to Zach and newly minted mom of three shared a throwback pic with her answer, showing her sister-in-law Molly playfully holding her and Zach’s son Jackson as they stood in front of a Christmas tree. As it turns out, Molly is just living her life out of the public eye.

Tori explained, “Because [Molly] is busy living her best life in [Spokane]!! We get to see her in a couple of weeks though! We miss her and Joel a lot but talk often.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joel Silvius is Molly’s husband. The couple lives in Spokane, Washington, a five-hour drive from Zach and Tori’s Battle Ground, Washington home.

Tori and Zach’s new life in Washington as a family of five

Zach and Tori decided to move north after negotiations with Matt got out of hand. Rather than move into the farmhouse where he was raised, Zach decided he and his family would buy their own house and land, further from the rest of the Roloff family.

Zach and Tori chose to let 5-year-old Jackson deliver the news they were moving to Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Some LPBW viewers felt it was the wrong decision, while others saw why Zach did it.

Now that they’re settled into their new Washington home, Tori and Zach are adjusting to life as a family of five after welcoming their third child, son Josiah, on April 30.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.