Little People, Big World: Here’s why Zach Roloff was in the ER

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff was recently in the ER.

Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, shared in a post that Zach had an injury to his hand.

Tori Roloff shared that Zach Roloff had a nasty fall and broke his hand

Tori Roloff recently shared in an Instagram post that Zach suffered a bad fall resulting in a dislocated thumb.

Tori posted photos of Zach holding their child and added a heartfelt caption about his injury.

Tori said, “Zach is known as the hand man in these parts. He loves holding hands. You’ll always find him playing and inspecting my hands or our kids. It’s one of my favorite things about him and our kids love it too. Today Zach fell and we thought FOR SURE he broke his hand. I’d never seen a broken bone up close but I was sure that’s what it looked like. We panicked an entire birthday party trying to decide whether to go to urgent care or the emergency room. (Shaking my head emoji).”

“Turns out the hand man dislocated his thumb and thank the Lord nothing was broken. All I could think about was how he couldn’t hold my hand or his kids (his first thought was there goes bocce at LPA (tongue out emoji). I’ll spare you all the before pic but swipe for the after!”

“So thankful it wasn’t more serious and even more thankful for the nurses and doctors at the emergency room (still not sure if that’s where we should’ve gone (laughing emoji)!”

“So glad we’re all ok and I know Zach will be milkin’ this one for a few days. (Upside down smiling emoji) love you babe uh!”

Zach received an outpouring of support from his number one fan

Zach’s mom Amy Roloff commented on the post about Zach’s injury and shared her relief that the injuries were not worse, as she joked about Zach being called “the hand man.”

Amy said, “Thanks for calling me and I’m so glad it wasn’t worse. You’re so right, Zach has been called ‘the hand man since he could touch and hold another’s hand (blue heart emoji). (Prayer hands emoji) it heals strong and well.”

Luckily Zach’s fall did not result in a more significant injury, and hopefully, Zach recovers fast so he can return to being the beloved “hand man.”

