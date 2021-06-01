Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Little People, Big World fans think Amy Roloff might be a hoarder


Amy Roloff of LPBW
After seeing how Amy lived in the farmhouse and now her new house, fans are concerned she may be a hoarder. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People, Big World has been labeled a hoarder by some fans of the show who noticed how she lives.

TLC shared a preview of tonight’s episode that showed Amy and Chris talking about the clutter in her garage.

Chris didn’t feel comfortable moving in with Amy until after she cleared boxes and clutter from the garage and the home office.

When Amy left the farmhouse, viewers saw the enormous mess she left behind for professionals to handle. And in older seasons of the show, the farmhouse was often in shambles, with clutter scattered throughout the house.

monsterscriticsreality

794 1,624

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Second time’s a charm! 💕 At least for Amy Roloff, matriarch of the Roloff family from Little ...

View

Apr 12

8 0
Open
Second time’s a charm! 💕 At least for Amy Roloff, matriarch of the Roloff family from Little People Big World, it is! She recently confirmed a summer wedding date to her fiancé, Chris Marek. Details about why Amy says this second time around (and last) is different in so many good ways at the #linkinbio! 💕 (📸: TLC) —— #LPBW #littlepeoplebigworld #amyroloff #secondtimearound #engagement #congratulations #weddingannouncement #realitytv #alwayshope #love #summerwedding #weddingplanning

Second time’s a charm! 💕 At least for Amy Roloff, matriarch of the Roloff family from Little People Big World, it is! She recently confirmed a summer wedding date to her fiancé, Chris Marek. Details about why Amy says this second time around (and last) is different in so many good ways at the #linkinbio! 💕

(📸: TLC)
——
#LPBW #littlepeoplebigworld #amyroloff #secondtimearound #engagement #congratulations #weddingannouncement #realitytv #alwayshope #love #summerwedding #weddingplanning ...

8 0

Now that she’s in a new home, it seems her patterns have stuck with her, as the garage is piled with boxes and the home office is scattered with keepsakes that need sorted through.

Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice Amy’s housekeeping tendencies

Fans of the show commented on Amy’s way of living that many consider hoarding

Amy Roloff of LPBW on Instagram
LPBW fans commented on Amy’s clutter. Pic credit: @TLC/Instagram

“I think Amy wants to be alone in her own hoarder mess…she has the right to be, but Chris who loves her dearly needs to be respected, too…she seems like a very angry woman and maybe Chris should just let her go to figure things out. Chris is a a very patient man…” said one fan of the show.

Amy Roloff of LPBW on Instagram
More fans spoke out about Amy’s hoarding tendencies. Pic credit: @TLC/Instagram

Another fan commented, “I remember watching their show years ago when it was first on TLC and was appalled at the state of the house. Wall to wall clutter and chaos. I don’t know how anyone can function living that way.”

One fan thought Chris was having issues dealing with Amy’s hoarding tendencies: “Amy is messy & unorganized. Chris appears that he is having a difficult time dealing with her hoarding,” the fan commented.

Amy Roloff of LPBW on Instagram
Fans commented that Matt and Chris both had trouble dealing with Amy’s messiness. Pic credit: @TLC/Instagram

A fourth fan brought up a previous episode on the show when Amy and Matt got into a disagreement over her messy housekeeping habits.

“I remember on an episode when the kids was much younger Matt and Amy got into a HUGE disagreement about her messy and she didn’t want to hire someone to help her , so I think she gets where Chris is coming from 😂😂😂” the fan responded.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek of LPBW
Some of Amy’s clutter in the garage of her new house. Pic credit: TLC

Amy’s clutter is getting in the way of her moving forward with Chris

Chris admitted that he doesn’t feel as though Amy is making space for him in her new home. His move-in with Amy was delayed until she got a game plan in place.

Amy had 30 years of memories on the farm, so packing up the farmhouse was difficult for her as she reflected on her memories there.

Now that she’s got a chance at a new beginning with her soon-to-be husband Chris, will Amy change her hoarding ways?

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x