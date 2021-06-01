Little People, Big World fans think Amy Roloff might be a hoarder

After seeing how Amy lived in the farmhouse and now her new house, fans are concerned she may be a hoarder. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People, Big World has been labeled a hoarder by some fans of the show who noticed how she lives.

TLC shared a preview of tonight’s episode that showed Amy and Chris talking about the clutter in her garage.

Chris didn’t feel comfortable moving in with Amy until after she cleared boxes and clutter from the garage and the home office.

When Amy left the farmhouse, viewers saw the enormous mess she left behind for professionals to handle. And in older seasons of the show, the farmhouse was often in shambles, with clutter scattered throughout the house.

Now that she’s in a new home, it seems her patterns have stuck with her, as the garage is piled with boxes and the home office is scattered with keepsakes that need sorted through.

Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice Amy’s housekeeping tendencies

Fans of the show commented on Amy’s way of living that many consider hoarding

“I think Amy wants to be alone in her own hoarder mess…she has the right to be, but Chris who loves her dearly needs to be respected, too…she seems like a very angry woman and maybe Chris should just let her go to figure things out. Chris is a a very patient man…” said one fan of the show.

Another fan commented, “I remember watching their show years ago when it was first on TLC and was appalled at the state of the house. Wall to wall clutter and chaos. I don’t know how anyone can function living that way.”

One fan thought Chris was having issues dealing with Amy’s hoarding tendencies: “Amy is messy & unorganized. Chris appears that he is having a difficult time dealing with her hoarding,” the fan commented.

A fourth fan brought up a previous episode on the show when Amy and Matt got into a disagreement over her messy housekeeping habits.

“I remember on an episode when the kids was much younger Matt and Amy got into a HUGE disagreement about her messy and she didn’t want to hire someone to help her , so I think she gets where Chris is coming from 😂😂😂” the fan responded.

Amy’s clutter is getting in the way of her moving forward with Chris

Chris admitted that he doesn’t feel as though Amy is making space for him in her new home. His move-in with Amy was delayed until she got a game plan in place.

Amy had 30 years of memories on the farm, so packing up the farmhouse was difficult for her as she reflected on her memories there.

Now that she’s got a chance at a new beginning with her soon-to-be husband Chris, will Amy change her hoarding ways?

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.