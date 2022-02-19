Lisa Vanderpump visits horse after accident that broke her leg

Lisa Vanderpump reunited with her horse after being thrown and breaking her leg in a horse-riding accident. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump is on the road to recovery following a freak accident that found her thrown from her horse, with a leg broken in multiple places. The SUR boss was going for a normal horse ride with her husband, Ken Todd when the horse ended up spooked and bucked Lisa from the saddle.

Lisa’s injuries were quite extensive. Her leg was broken in four places and required surgery to repair the damage. She also noted that her back was “badly bruised” in the accident.

Thankfully, Lisa’s love for her animals overpowered the fear from her fall and she recently got back on her feet and reunited with her horse.

Lisa Vanderpump reunites with horse following accident

Lisa took to her Instagram with an update for her fans and followers and her picture featured someone special.

As Lisa stood smiling while leaning on her crutches for support, she held her face and hand next to her precious horse.

“Reunited and it feels so good…” she captioned the photo.

Fans flooded to the comments section showing love for Lisa and her horse.

The Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger commented, “Two beauties.”

Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “A Queen and her Prince! Hope you get well soon 🙏🏻💗💕”

“Glad to see you’re doing better! you look stunning as always ❤️,” commented another fan.

Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Instagram

Another follower sent love to Lisa and her husband as she recovers.

“So happy you’re up and about wishing you a speedy recovery sending love and huge to you and Ken❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Instagram

Shortly after her accident, Lisa took to her Instagram to update her worried followers and simultaneously showed off several bouquets she had received from loved ones.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” she informed fans and followers. “4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!”

Although Lisa has seemingly been in high spirits since her accident, her husband Ken was noticeably shaken by the event.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ken wasn’t sure he would ever let Lisa ride a horse again after witnessing his wife’s accident.

While speaking to TMZ, Todd shared, “I think maybe that was her last ride…I wouldn’t let her ride again.”

Ken carried on to say he was in shock after witnessing Lisa being thrown from the horse.

“I ran over there, and she was just on the floor, and she knew that she’d broken her leg straightaway,” he said.

Although the incident was clearly terrifying, it’s great to see Lisa up and about; and if longtime fans know anything, it’s that Lisa will be back in the saddle in no time.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.