Lisa Vanderpump says Vanderpump Rules stories ‘not quite finished,’ teases show’s return

Lisa Vanderpump is prepared to take on another season of filming Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa Vanderpump says there are still plenty of “stories” to tell should Vanderpump Rules be picked up for what would be its 10th season.

There have been questions floating around as to whether or not Bravo would choose to renew the hit show. And although there’s been no official word about a 10th season, it seems Lisa is hopeful that the stories of the Vanderpump Rules cast will continue.

While speaking to Hollywood Life, Lisa teased that there would be plenty of content to share in a new season and revealed she’s hoping that she and the cast will be back on viewers’ screens soon.

Lisa Vanderpump teases return of Vanderpump Rules despite not yet being renewed

While speaking with the outlet, Lisa shared that although nothing has officially been announced about a VPR return, it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

“Now you know I know more than you do. So you’re not getting that much, but there’s a lot of story,” she said. “I don’t think it’s quite finished. We haven’t quite finished telling it but nothing’s announced. So you know when it’s announced I’m sure you’ll be one of the first!”

After the mass firing of several key Vanderpump Rules cast members ahead of the show’s ninth season, viewers wondered how it would impact the cast’s dynamic. With familiar faces such as Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute making their exits, the show was required to fill the gap.

The idea of bringing the show back for a tenth season isn’t a wild idea, especially considering what has unfolded in the lives of several Pump Rules stars in recent months.

Potential Season 10 storylines may include newly single cast members

Since wrapping Season 9, certain cast members have seen their lives upended since the season finale aired.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala Kent ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after rumors surfaced online claiming he cheated on the Give Them Lala founder. Since their split, Lala has continued to insist there is proof of Randall’s indiscretions that will eventually “come to the light.”

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement, which took up a good portion of the Season 9 storylines, announced the end of their relationship during the latest season’s reunion special. Since ending their relationship in December 2021, James has begun a new relationship with his latest flame Ally Lewber.

For her part, Raquel recently revealed she went on her first date post-split with co-star Peter Madrigal, although she clarified it was a “friendly” date.

The latest shakeup to the Vanderpump Rules crew came with the shocking news that Katie Maloney and husband, Tom Schwartz, decided to end their relationship of over 12 years. Although Tom has maintained he is still “madly in love” with his wife, Katie made her intentions known by officially filing for divorce.

With all the personal drama taking place in the lives of several Vanderpump Rules stars, it seems there could be plenty in store for viewers should the show return for another season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.