Lisa Vanderpump remains hopeful Pump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz will reconcile

SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t given up hope that Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz can mend their marriage.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation on March 15 after over a decade together. It was also revealed that Katie was ultimately the party who chose to leave the relationship.

Although the former pair has remained friendly and amicable with one another, Katie has stated that there is no chance of her calling off the divorce and reconciling with her husband. However, Lisa isn’t ready to throw in the towel and shared she remains hopeful for their future together.

Lisa Vanderpump holds out hope Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz will reconcile

While speaking to Us Weekly at the opening of her new restaurant, Lisa weighed in on Katie and Tom’s impending divorce.

“I don’t think the fat lady has sung yet,” she shared. “[They say] it’s not over until the fat lady sings. I hope, maybe, I’m gonna get involved with that. Yeah, I am. They always looked to me for advice and I’m gonna give it.”

Lisa has a vested interest in the couple, as longtime viewers of the show will recall, as she officiated their 2016 wedding. And according to the restaurateur, she’s ultimately “disappointed” to see how their marriage has played out.

“I’m very disappointed. Because, obviously, I was invested in officiating. I wrote the damn vows- all they had to do was follow it,” she told the outlet. “But, you know, I think we’ve all been in a suspended reality. I think a lot of relationships have grounded because of what’s gone on with the pressure, and some [have] flourished.”

Lisa shares how she’s managed to remain married to her husband Ken Todd for nearly 40 years

Considering the longevity of Lisa’s marriage to her husband, Ken Todd, it comes as no surprise that she has plenty of advice for Katie and Tom. And one key piece of advice Lisa divulged was not to listen to those who claim to have a “perfect marriage” — because it simply doesn’t exist.

“I’ve been married for 39 years, and there’s ups and downs,” she admitted. “Sometimes you wanna strangle them. Anybody goes, ‘We’ve got the perfect marriage,’ they’re lying. Or, they’re married to something that doesn’t exist. Cause I’ve never seen it.”

For now, Lisa said Katie and Tom should focus on their current situation and not be looking to jump into any new relationships.

“They should take a breath,” she shared knowingly. “I don’t want [them] auditioning people right now. It’s like, just stop.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.