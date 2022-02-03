Lisa Vanderpump may have had ‘her last ride’ following horse riding accident, husband says

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, says she may never ride again after horse-riding accident. Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Instagram/Bravo

After a fall that left his wife, Lisa Vanderpump, with a leg fractured in multiple places, Ken Todd says her riding days may be behind her.

The SUR boss was hospitalized following a horse-riding accident on January 30. Despite her deep love of all animals, including, horses, Lisa’s injuries are severe enough that Ken doesn’t want to see her risk her safety again once she’s healed.

According to Ken, the accident was so troublesome he “couldn’t believe it.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband says he ‘wouldn’t let her ride again’ after horse riding accident

Speaking to TMZ, Ken opened up about the scare of watching his wife’s accident and how he feels about her riding future.

“I think maybe that was her last ride,” he told the outlet. “I wouldn’t let her ride again.”

However, Ken was also quick to shake blame from the animal. As he noted, prior to the unfortunate accident, the horse has always been “perfect” and “gentle.” Despite this fact, and the experience Lisa has with horses, it didn’t save her from the injury of being bucked off the spooked animal.

“I was there,” Ken shared. “When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock.”

He continued, “I ran over there, and she was just on the floor, and she knew that she’d broken her leg straightaway.”

The injury, according to Ken, will most likely require plates and screws. In addition, her recovery will be slow and take between eight to ten weeks and will include physical therapy in addition to other methods of healing.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lisa had been riding the particular horse for upwards of six years at the time of the accident. An eye witness also shared that Lisa’s body flew over the front of the horse where she then landed directly on her back.

Lisa’s accident comes just weeks after contracting COVID-19, becoming a grandmother

Up until her accident, Lisa had remained busy wrapping up Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules in addition to welcoming a new member to her family.

Lisa officially became Nanny Pinky when her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child, son Theodore, with her husband Jason Sabo. The first time grandmother hasn’t hidden her excitement of becoming a grandmother and has consistently showered her grandson with love since his arrival.

Lisa also recently shared she contracted COVID-19 despite having avoided contracting the virus so far through the global pandemic.

“Agh it finally got me…#covid_19,” she captioned the post.

Here’s hoping Lisa has a speedy recovery from her horse-riding accident and is able to continue her work loving and helping animals.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.