Lisa Vanderpump grieves the loss of her dog Avery, says ‘loss is so hard’

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the loss of her dog Avery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Season 9 premiere of Vanderpump Rules is only a week away, and while the buzz surrounding the new season is abundant, Lisa Vanderpump is, unfortunately, grieving the loss of a beloved pet.

The Vanderpump Rules leader is well known for her avid love of dogs, dog rescue efforts, and the pampering of her own pooches, so the loss of her dog Avery has been heartbreaking.

Before announcing Avery’s passing, Lisa revealed on social media that both of her golden retrievers, Avery and Rumpy, were experiencing health issues. However, even if Lisa was aware of Avery’s ongoing health issues, it doesn’t make the news any less devastating.

Lisa Vanderpump mourns the loss of beloved ‘furry bear’ Avery

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared the news of Avery’s passing and her grief with her fans and followers.

The post, which featured a sweet snap of Avery and Rumpy laying next to one another featured a heartbreaking caption with palpable love.

“Avery adopted at 4, Rumpy’s love passed away,” Lisa wrote of her late pet.

She continued to share that Avery passed on her own after days of difficult health.

“Beautiful girl that never heard no, went to sleep, she couldn’t walk last couple of days so she went to sleep on her own,” she said. “Loss is so hard R.I.P you furry bear.”

Before announcing Avery’s passing, Lisa shared a post to Twitter explaining her feelings of overwhelm due to her pets’ health.

“It’s been overwhelming as my two retrievers are both sick, Avery is 13 now and struggling[.] Rumpy is 9, cancer,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @LisaVanderpump/Twitter

Lisa also shared a clip from her days with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she had welcomed her new pup to the family.

“Rest in peace, Avery!” she captioned the tweet.

Lisa Vanderpump is going to be a Grandmother — and Godmother

Recently, Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, revealed she was expecting her first child.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Pandora shared the excitement, “Jason and I are beyond thrilled, and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure. We are very excited.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Lisa is also set to become a godmother to Lance Bass’ twins. He and his husband, Michael Turchin, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their children who are due any day now via surrogate.

In a sweet post to Instagram, Lisa wrote, “Excited to be Godmother, as I love these boys.”

Although Avery’s passing is sad news for the Vanderpump family, there is still plenty to still celebrate.

Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.