Lisa Vanderpump celebrates 40 years of marriage with husband Ken Todd. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd hit a monumental milestone in their marriage and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

The restaurateur and entrepreneurial couple have spent the better part of four decades with one another. In that time, they started a family, welcomed their first grandchild, and opened numerous restaurants together.

In addition to their union, Lisa has had an incredibly successful reality television career in recent years.

Originally joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 1 all the way back in 2010, Lisa also partook in her own successful Bravo spinoff with Vanderpump Rules.

With the latter currently filming what will be its tenth season, Lisa is as busy as ever between her businesses, family, and running her stunning Villa Rosa estate. However, that didn’t stop her from taking the time to post a sweet message to Ken for the momentous occasion.

Lisa took to social media giving her fans and followers a glimpse at their elaborate celebration.

Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump celebrates 40th wedding anniversary

Over on her Instagram, Lisa shared a video montage of the glamorous and romantic celebration held at Villa Rosa.

Footage included shots of the party guests mingling in the backyard surrounded by a fountain and immense amounts of greenery. A band played along to entertain the guests as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The following shots included several clips of Lisa and Todd along with their children Pandora and Max.

Pandora and her husband Jason welcomed the family’s first grandchild earlier this year, making Lisa a first time Grandma, although she prefers to be called Pinky.

And finally, as all the guests sat down for an evening garden dinner, candles and chandeliers lit up the space while palpable love was sent in Lisa and Ken’s direction.

Lisa captioned the post acknowledging the bittersweet occasion that they had lost one of their miniature horses that same weekend, but that couldn’t prevent them from the happiness of their anniversary.

“40 years ♥️ Even though we lost our darling little pony Rosé this weekend, we decided we couldn’t not celebrate 40 years of love. Thank you for all of your kind messages. Loved this magical, beautiful night with family and close friends! ♥️,” she wrote.

Lisa busy filming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules amid ongoing cast drama

Lisa may have taken a break from all the Vanderpump Rules drama to celebrate her anniversary, but it’s inevitable that she’ll be thrown right back into the mix.

Filming for Season 10 is well underway, and amid the myriad of cast breakups, Lisa has shared she’s invested in the wellbeing and personal lives of the cast.

After news broke of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s split, Lisa weighed in with her thoughts and holds out hope the former couple may be able to reconcile.

While speaking with Us Weekly in April, Lisa shared, “I don’t think the fat lady has sung yet.”

“[They say] it’s not over until the fat lady sings. I hope, maybe, I’m gonna get involved with that. Yeah, I am. They always looked to me for advice and I’m gonna give it,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules fans and viewers will be able to watch Lisa share her opinions with the cast when Season 10 finally airs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.