Lisa Rinna has been caught skinny dipping in an outdoor hot tub by her own daughter.
Youngest daughter Amelia Gray was quick to post the sneaky shot she grabbed last weekend, this as Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin soaked up a little nature in the buff – per Amelia, her 59-year-old mom might not have been wearing much.
In an Instagram story shared with her one million+ followers, the model and ex to Scott Disick shouted out her famous parents. She kept her photo safe, though, although anything Lisa does these days can become a headline.
The photo showed the former Melrose Place star and her actor husband enjoying a greenery-filled outdoor setting – both rested their arms around the edge of a circular brown hot tub.
Lisa was seen in just a hat as she held a water bottle and showed off her toned arms, with Harry shirtless and grinning as he wore eyeglasses.
“My parents skinny dipping,” Amelia wrote with a heart emoji.
Lisa and Harry have been going solid since they began dating in the 1990s – they join the likes of talk show queen Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos in celebrating over two decades of marriage.
Lisa Rinna opens up on not changing married name
It’s Lisa Rinna, not Lisa Hamlin, as everyone has likely noticed. The Rinna Beauty founder has opened up on her decision to stick to keeping her maiden name.
She told Ryan Seacrest, “It’s interesting, because I wanted to change my name to Lisa Hamlin and Harry said, ‘Why would you do that? Your name is Lisa Rinna professionally so don’t mess with that.'”
Continuing, the mom of two added, “And so, if Harry tells you to do something, you do it. So that’s why I did that. But I like having Hamlin as my legal name because that’s the name of my children so I want to have something in common with someone, right?”
Lisa Rinna always entertaining husband Harry Hamlin
Fans are now used to the humorous dance videos showing Lisa attempting to catch Harry’s attention as he goes out of his way to ignore her.
Jokes aside, Harry has also opened up on the secret to long-term marriage success, stating, “[The secret is] being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.