Lisa Rinna close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna has been caught skinny dipping in an outdoor hot tub by her own daughter.

Youngest daughter Amelia Gray was quick to post the sneaky shot she grabbed last weekend, this as Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin soaked up a little nature in the buff – per Amelia, her 59-year-old mom might not have been wearing much.

In an Instagram story shared with her one million+ followers, the model and ex to Scott Disick shouted out her famous parents. She kept her photo safe, though, although anything Lisa does these days can become a headline.

The photo showed the former Melrose Place star and her actor husband enjoying a greenery-filled outdoor setting – both rested their arms around the edge of a circular brown hot tub.

Lisa was seen in just a hat as she held a water bottle and showed off her toned arms, with Harry shirtless and grinning as he wore eyeglasses.

“My parents skinny dipping,” Amelia wrote with a heart emoji.