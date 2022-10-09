Lisa Rinna’s back is against a wall in white dress and glitter boots

Lisa Rinna strikes a sexy pose in a stunning white dress and glittery boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna is really putting her back into it this week for her band of loyal Instagram followers, posting a sexy snap in a revealing white dress and thigh-high glitter boots.

The well-known TV personality is famous for speaking her mind and pushing boundaries, and she’s absolutely staying true to her reputation with this post!

The Real Housewife posed with her back against the wall – or rather, fridge – in what she referred to as a “front drape tee” and sparkling glitter boots.

Adding to the allure of the pic is Lisa’s signature pout in a perfect shade of nude, and her timeless hairstyle teased to the gods.

It’s unclear if Harry Hamlin snapped the pic, but anyone who knows Lisa knows that he was most certainly her source of inspiration for the seductive look!

She captioned the post with an ode to the designer, saying, “When you’re in custom @alexanderwangny on a Sunday 🪩.”

Lisa Rinna sizzles in a revealing black skirt and crop top

While Lisa’s Instagram is chock-full of content featuring her two fashion model daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, she still saves room for herself to shine from time to time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one jaw-dropping post, the 59-year-old Hollywood star proved she’s still got it as she hopped on a kitchen counter to pose in a sparkly two-piece black number.

The skintight outfit exposed Lisa’s toned figure, namely her muscular abs and sculpted legs.

Lisa completed the gorgeous getup with super blingy earrings and a pair of nude, pointed-toe pumps.

Lisa Rinna struts her stuff on the runway in a tight white dress

Once again proving that you’re never too old to do anything, Lisa shared a video of herself strutting down the catwalk in a white dress that hugged every inch of her body.

The top of the dress was supported by complimenting white straps fastened with silver rings, and a quick glimpse showed that the back had been left open.

Her hair slicked back looked breathtaking, allowing her stunning facial features to speak for themselves.

In true Lisa fashion, she boldly captioned the post, “Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!! 🤍”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.