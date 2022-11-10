Lisa Rinna won’t stop making jokes about ‘bad guy’ image after Kathy Hilton called her a bully

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna made fun of Kathy Hilton, calling her a bully. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna can’t seem to keep the promise she made at the reunion to stop being a disaster on social media.

Despite The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans slamming her multiple times for her posts, she continues to act out.

Lisa was recently on TikTok.

It seemed to be nighttime where she was, and her nightstand lamp dimly lit her face.

She was wearing her signature short hairstyle and a simple black t-shirt.

She used the hashtag “Bad guy” and added a party emoji. She also was playing a song titled, You want me to be the bad guy.

Kathy Hilton called out Lisa Rinna

During Part 3 of the reunion, Kathy Hilton accused Lisa Rinna of being a bully.

She said that because of her bad behavior and antics, the soap opera star drove Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards off the show. She also pointed out that the Rinna Beauty founder physically assaulted her sister, Kim Richards.

Kathy told a speechless Lisa, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Lisa recently posted a red animated M&M version of herself and captioned it “The biggest bully in Hollywood.” She has since deleted the post. Bravo Executive Producer Andy Cohen was called out by RHOBH viewers for applauding the post.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais ask Lisa Rinna to stop

Lisa had reposted a poster of past and current Housewives that dubbed them her victims in different ways. She captioned the repost, saying she was just doing her job whenever she went after one of them.

She wrote, “Just doing my job folks, just doing my job. Calling out their bulls**t one cast member at a time.”

Lisa’s costars, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais both took to social media to give their opinions on her latest antics.

Sutton said that she didn’t care anymore and that it was enough already. Garcelle agreed and wrote, “Girl I’m with you enough.”

The Southern Belle also said in an interview that Lisa’s behavior makes the whole cast look bad. Some RHOBH viewers agree and even believe that Lisa won’t be back next season.

Sutton Stracke disagrees with Kathy Hilton

Just because Sutton thinks Lisa has gone too far, she disagrees with Kathy’s ultimatum. She said Housewives shouldn’t get involved in casting and producers’ business. She said that, in a way, Kathy was “Playing God.”

Kathy recently stated that she wouldn’t return to the show unless the bullies were gone. She was talking about Lisa and Erika Jayne, who accused her of using a homophobic slur.

At one point, there were rumors that a slur was used against Sutton’s assistant, but both Kathy and Sutton vehemently denied it.

In fact, during the reunion, Kathy even told Erika that she had a bit more credibility than her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.