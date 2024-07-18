Lisa Rinna wants Fox Force 5 Ultimate Girls trip but Bravo fans say ‘Hell no’

Lisa Rinna has made it clear that her life has been great since leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she has no desire to return.

However, she would return to Bravo for an Ultimate Girls Trip with her Fox Force Five squad.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Lisa, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley out together, but they recently reunited for an epic birthday celebration.

Photos were shared of the close friends leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant, all dressed in black with gift bags in hand.

As it turns out, four of the five foxes are cancers, so they had a lot to celebrate during the night out.

In one snap, we spotted Lisa clad in dark sunglasses, walking beside Erika, who had one arm around her. In another photo, we saw Dorit leading the pack, with Kyle following closely behind.

We didn’t spot Teddi Mellencamp in the photos, but she celebrated her birthday on July 1, which means she was likely somewhere in the mix.

Lisa Rinna wants a Fox Force 5 Ultimate Girls Trip

Lisa proposed what she thought was a brilliant idea for Bravo so let’s see if anyone at the network will jump on this.

After reuniting with the Fox Force Five, the RHOBH alum wrote a now-expired message on her Instagram Story.

“The fact that we haven’t made an ultimate girls trip fox force five addition seems like a lost opportunity on just so many levels,” she said. “Oh well, not everyone’s as smart as I am.”

RHOBH fans say ‘Hell no’ to Lisa Rinna’s idea

While it seemed like a brilliant proposal to Lisa, RHOBH fans are not exactly clamoring to see the Fox Force Five in action.

After Lisa’s Instagram Story was reposted on Instagram, people took to the comment to trash the idea.

“Hell no, we don’t need Teddi and Rinna back,” a commenter exclaimed.

“Urghh didn’t Rinna say she didn’t miss HW?? Walking contradiction…I’m sorry no thank you ma’am.. and take the Gnat Teddi back with you 😂😂,” said someone else.

A Bravo viewer wrote, “First off- I wouldn’t watch these has been.”

Another added, “Not sure you could pay me to watch this.”

“I will not watch this. And I’ll watch pretty much anything on bravo,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @bravo.then.vs.now/Instagram

Would you watch a Fox Force Five Ultimate Girls Trip? Tell us why or why not in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.