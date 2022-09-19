Lisa Rinna vacuums in underwear and heels

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is making house chores glamorous by vacuuming in a sultry ensemble.

The Bravo star, 59, highlighted her killer figure and sense of humor this weekend via an edgy and humorous Instagram share that didn’t hold back on the leg action.

Lisa delighted her followers by posing in a slinky and silky cream lingerie look, also brandishing her vacuum cleaner as she donned high heels and went for a retro vibe.

The former Melrose Place actress posed on mustard-colored and carpeted floors and by drapes. She stood in a slightly ruched and figure-hugging negligee bodysuit, one boasting rose ruffle detailing at the bust and also pairing her bodysuit with a faux fur-piped duster worn open.

Very much going for the sexy loungewear vibe, the mom of two added in bronze-colored and platform mules with a high heel, here elongating her toned legs.

Sending out her plump pout as she wore rosy red lip gloss and a full face of makeup, the Rinna Beauty founder opted for an old-fashioned vacuum cleaner as she took things back to an ’80s vibe, also wearing big drop earrings for a glam finish.

In a caption, Lisa told her 3.5 million followers:

“Housewife tings Check out the orbs.” Fans have left over 17,000 likes in under 24 hours.

This isn’t the first vacuum headline Lisa has made this year. She’s already brandished one while debuting her Alexander Wang bodywear campaign – earlier this year, Lisa updated her Instagram in a stretchy undies and tee look while in the splits and holding a vacuum cleaner.

Lisa Rinna with vacuum cleaner for Alexander Wang

Shouting out the Kylie Jenner-adored designer as she honored her new campaign, Lisa wrote:

“It’s called multi-tasking. 💋 whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.”

Lisa Rinna gaining new ground with beauty brand

Lisa launched her Rinna Beauty brand in 2020. Now, she’s seeing it expand as Rinna Beauty is now retailed on Amazon.

“It’s fabulous. I mean, who doesn’t shop on Amazon? To me, it’s the easiest thing in the world. You can literally go on Rinna Beauty and press a button. To me, it’s a dream come true,” Lisa told WWD, adding: “My goal is to have it be in Sephora or Ulta. My goal is to have it worldwide.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.