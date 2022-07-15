Lisa Rinna vaccums in the splits in her underpants

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is showing off her flexibility while in her undies and with a vacuum cleaner.

The Bravo star, fresh from her 59th birthday earlier this week, updated her Instagram with an eye-catching shot on Wednesday, posting to shout out her new gig as a promo face for designer Alexander Wang.

Lisa posed confidently on a white rug as a studio background matched it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her super-toned legs as she sat in a comfortable split, wearing a tight and pale gray tee, plus a skimpy pair of matching underpants.

The mom of two added in comfy white socks as she held a vacuum cleaner in front of her – the very snazzy shot also came with “whenever, wherever” written at the top.

Text at the bottom of the photo confirmed Lisa was promoting Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang – his swimwear line is this year fronted by Lisa’s 21-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin.

“It’s called multi-tasking,” a caption opened.

Lisa added: “Whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.” The star also tagged the entire glam team involved. Alexander Wang’s new bodywear collection is also being fronted by model and bestie to mogul Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou. Earlier this year, Lisa was tapped to promote designer Herve Leger’s collab with retailer Forever 21.

Lisa Rinna stuns in bikini while turning 59

Earlier this week, Lisa made headlines for marking her birthday and stunning at 59 as she stripped down to a bikini. Showing off her figure in a tight white two-piece, the TV favorite wrote: “59” with a crown emoji. As to how Lisa stays in shape, she’s opened up.

Lisa Rinna outlines workout secrets behind figure

“I get asked a lot what my workout routine looks like in any given week. Most times you’ll see me post pics on my Instagram from a hike or maybe you’ve seen paparazzi pics of me coming out of yoga or spin class. Whatever it is, I always feel amazing when I’m done,” she writes on her website, adding:

“So, in a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.