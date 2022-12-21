Lisa Rinna enjoys some lake time in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna and her fellow cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are taking a well-deserved hiatus after a dramatic Season 12 and explosive reunion.

The hustler herself is using her free time to keep up on social media, and she is much less of a disaster than Andy Cohen said she was during the season.

Lisa took some time to do a photo dump of all of her favorite looks of the season, and one, in particular, was ultra sexy!

With her hands on her knees, Lisa bent over in a super skimpy string bikini. She showed off her curves in the sporty bikini top, wowing fans with her amazing physique.

The matching bottoms were high-cut, but only those on the lake could see the view as she posed with her back arched. Lisa also sported a dark, wide-brimmed hat to protect her skin from the sun.

The scenery was equally as stunning as Lisa’s figure, with a beautiful tree-lined lake in the background of the dock where she stood.

Lisa Rinna and the RHOBH crew attend the People’s Choice Awards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards but lost to Lisa’s good friends, The Kardashians. The ladies attended the show as a group and all showed up except for Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins, who is on bed rest for her new pregnancy.

But Lisa said the whole thing was just plain awkward when she found out she was seated next to Kathy Hilton, who she has infamously had issues with all of Season 12, and the two went to blows at the reunion.

In her Instagram Story, Lisa showed fans the table of ladies and said, “It’s so f***ing awkward, and I love it.” Although the feud continues, the award show went off without a hitch, and no screaming matches were reported.

Lisa Rinna has multiple businesses, including Rinna Wines

Lisa recently announced that her line of sparkling wine, Rinna Wines, would be available in stores everywhere in February 2023.

The brut and rose wines, which have been compared to frenemy Lisa Vanderpump’s rose wine, are currently only available in select stores, so a nationwide release is huge for Lisa and will definitely lead to more sales for the savvy entrepreneur.

Lisa’s wine not only comes with her famous name but is also affordable for the most money-savvy fan. At only $25 a bottle, it is the ideal drink to stock up on for a night of Housewives binging with your super fan friends!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.