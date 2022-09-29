Lisa Rinna stuns shirtless in a bra wearing Erika Jayne’s hair

Lisa Rinna promotes Pretty Mess Hair for friend Erika Jayne. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna is showing up and showing out for her friend Erika Jayne and Pretty Mess Hair right before the episode airs, featuring the debut party for the new hair extension line.

In typical Rinna style, she went high fashion, posing in her own home against her refrigerator and posting it on Instagram for her millions of faithful followers.

Although Lisa is wearing one of her own wigs instead of Pretty Mess Hair, her tresses were on point, as her wig was parted down the middle with very loose waves in a honey blonde color.

Lisa sported a deep dark denim blue suit jacket by Tom Ford, held together by one button, and it was opened and plunging down to her abs. The only thing under the jacket was her bra, which peeked through, showing off her curves.

She wore matching pants, also by Tom Ford, which showcased a long pocket on the side near her knee. She topped off the look with large gold hoop earrings.

Lisa captioned the photo, “Tonight @prettymesshair party @bravotv Wearing @tomford ✨ *We call her Darlene.”

Lisa loves to name her wigs, and Darlene is her look for the night.

RHOBH: Lisa has struggled this season with the loss of her beloved mom, Lois

While the show has been airing this season, Lisa has been acting out erratically, on the show and social media, as the death of her beloved mother, Lois, has taken a toll on the former soap star.

Lois, who was a memorable guest on many episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, passed away at the age of 93 in November of 2021 after suffering a stroke. Lisa said it was especially hard to relive the loss as the episodes aired, causing her to feel the grief all over again.

Lisa used her grief as a reason for lashing out at her castmates on several occasions, and has been raked over the coals by viewers for her poor behavior.

Lisa is in the midst of a battle with Kathy Hilton

After a ride in the sprinter van from Hell, Lisa claimed last week that she was suffering from PTSD after watching Kathy Hilton have a breakdown.

In a preview for this weeks episode, Lisa is seen taking Kathy to task for the things that she said about everyone on the cast, but most importantly about her sister Kyle.

According to Lisa, Kathy said during her breakdown, “‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f*****g ruin you all.”

Lisa claims that when they returned the Kyle’s Aspen home, Kathy continued her tirade, “She takes her glasses off, throws them on the ground. She’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses. She’s pounding the walls.”

Viewers will see Lisa and Kyle confront Kathy this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.