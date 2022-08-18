Lisa Rinna stuns in ‘sun’s out buns out’ bikini

Lisa Rinna is enjoying her time by the water. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Lisa Rinna is living her best life as she wears a tiny bikini by the water.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is never too shy to show off her body and has spent the better part of this year in a bikini or other revealing clothing.

It’s been a tough year for the former soap star. She lost her mother, Lois, and the effects of that are currently playing out on RHOBH.

Lisa needed a little rest and relaxation. The perfect way to do that is to be somewhere warm and by the water.

This time, Lisa Rinna is sharing her bikini body with followers as she stands at the water’s edge while on a deck of some sort.

Lisa Rinna is all about ‘suns out buns out’ bikinis

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a killer body, and she isn’t afraid to let the world know it.

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “🌞 out 🌭 out”

She pushed her behind a little further in the pose to ensure her buns were “out.” Her oversized sun hat covered Lisa’s face.

Lisa didn’t offer up her destination or add a geotag to where she is spending her time, but it looks like it is near a lake based on the deck or dock, whatever the wooden slats make up.

Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It’s been a tough season for Lisa Rinna. Filming began shortly before Lois passed away, and she has been upset while discussing her mom several times.

She recently broke down at a dinner that Dorit Kemsley was hosting. It was overwhelming for her, and she just lost it.

However, Lisa Rinna has helped to stir the pot as Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke become the outsiders in the group. The disco episode showed the women going back and forth, with Garcelle and Sutton not having any support.

Next week’s preview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shows Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin going through some of Lois’ things. This will likely complicate her feelings, especially with the upcoming Aspen trip.

As it gets closer to the reunion being filmed, plenty of people will have to answer for their actions, and Lisa Rinna will be one of them.

Until then, Lisa is living her best life in a bikini by the water’s edge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.