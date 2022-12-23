Lisa Rinna showed off her insanely toned body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid to show it off.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star loves a good bikini moment, and when she has one, you better believe she is sharing it with her fans and followers.

The brunette beauty, who recently updated her decades-old hairstyle, shared a photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat and a green bikini, showing off her fit figure. However, it didn’t stay on her page long, as it’s already been deleted.

Lisa often posts and deletes, though it’s unclear why the bikini picture would be removed. The reality TV star did share a photo on her Instagram Stories wearing the hat and giving a glimpse of the bikini.

In the initial post, the caption was simply “*Out of the Office,” nothing more, nothing less.

Based on the time she added the heat shot to her Stories, the post had only been up a little over an hour.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna remains fit and toned

Lisa Rinna has been a staple on television for decades. She is mainly known for her stint on Days of our Lives as Billie Reed, but in recent years, she has been known for being the pot stirrer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She stays in shape, but the secret behind her fit physique is mysterious to viewers. Lisa is never spotted working out while filming, and honestly, when would she find the time?

Despite the mystery, Lisa maintains a fit and toned physique she often shows off on social media.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is a successful businesswoman

Aside from her diamond-holding role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has businesses of her own to run.

She’s been in the cosmetic business for a while now with her Rinna Beauty products. Lip kits are her thing, and she has named lipsticks after important people to her, including her mom, Lois.

Her most recent endeavor was launching Rinna Wines. Only two bottles are available, but it seems she is doing well.

The bottles are only available in a handful of states, but it is set to go nationwide soon.

Lisa Rinna is her best spokesperson, appearing in several ads for various products, including her own. Occasionally, she will enlist her model daughters, Amelia and Delilah, to help.

2022 has been hit-and-miss for Lisa Rinna, but 2023 should be even better.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.