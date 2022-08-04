Lisa Rinna stuns in braless jumpsuit for Watch What Happens Live

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna stuns in jumpsuit for Watch What Happens Live appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna stunned in a sleek jumpsuit during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.

On last night’s episode, Lisa Rinna joined host Andy Cohen alongside country music songbird Maren Morris.

Lisa wore an extremely low-cut, body-hugging jumpsuit with a shiny fabric printed with red roses and their green stems on black.

She completed her look with large, dangling, red and gold earrings and black ankle strap sandals.

Despite Lisa Rinna’s striking look, Andy Cohen made no mention of it and was ready to discuss the recent drama in her life.

Andy even admitted that he didn’t “know where to start.”

Lisa Rinna noted, “I haven’t been here in a really long time, Andy.”

Andy Cohen calls The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna a ‘double disaster’

Andy agreed and clarified, “You’ve been making a lot of trouble for yourself… The social media, man.”

Then, Lisa Rinna referred to herself as a “freaking mess,” and Andy concurred.

When Lisa mentioned that Andy could call her whatever he wanted to, Andy responded with, “A disaster. A double disaster.”

“Andy, I’ve just been a nightmare. That’s all I can tell you right now,” Lisa admitted as she put her cocktail down.

Lisa Rinna then continued, “I have been a flippin’ nightmare. I know it, I acknowledge it. I have tried to fix it as much as I can… I’m fully self-aware that I am a mess right now. I’m just a mess. So, let’s hope it gets better. I mean, that’s all I can say.”

“You know what the funny thing is? Guess what? I have headline news for you. It’s all in your hands. It’s in your control,” Andy responded.

Rinna then laughed and exclaimed, “I know!”

When Andy asked Lisa Rinna to name something she’s posted on social media that she regretted, she replied, “All of it! Everything!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna discusses grief and empathy

At one point, Andy offered his condolences to Lisa Rinna regarding the passing of her mother, Lois.

Lisa thanked him, raised a small glass of rum in coke in her honor, and confirmed it was Lois’ cocktail of choice.

Andy then presented a viewer question for Lisa Rinna about grief and empathy for others.

He asked Lisa Rinna if she now felt differently about how former castmate Lisa Vanderpump was treated after her brother passed away.

“Grief is horrible. Grief is really tough and until you’re in those shoes, you can’t really understand it. So, if I could offer even more empathy, I would now being in my shoes,” Lisa Rinna said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.