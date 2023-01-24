Lisa Rinna is living her best life despite many changes in her life.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took some time away from her fabulous Paris trip to snap a hotel bikini selfie.

She shared the stunning photo, highlighting her fit physique.

Lisa has worked hard to keep in shape, which was apparent in the black bikini she donned in selfie mode.

Over the last several days, she has shared various looks from her time in Paris and even spent some time with Erika Jayne and a few martinis.

If anything is a guarantee where Lisa is concerned, it’s that she will look good in whatever she wears.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna walks away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

After eight seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is handing in her diamond and moving on. She released a statement saying she felt like she did everything she needed to do and would be focusing on her business ventures.

There’s been some debate about why Lisa walked away from the show. One theory is she was fired. Another is that she was done with RHOBH following the fight with Sutton Stracke over the Elton John tickets.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the upcoming season, as Diana Jenkins isn’t returning. She was a one-and-done, and so far, everyone else will be back.

Lisa is busy living her best life, which includes supporting her model daughters, Amelia and Delilah. Without a contract binding her to film certain hours and events, she is free to make her own schedule.

Rinna Wines and Rinna Beauty

Rinna Wines is the latest business venture for Lisa Rinna. It launched last year, and this year, the products will be in stores all over the country.

Alcohol seems lucrative for celebrities, particularly those in the reality TV genre. Rinna joins Lisa Vanderpump, Kendall Jenner, and Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll in having a line of alcohol for sale.

There are two versions available — Brut and Brut Rose. Lisa is planning to expand the collection in the future, but for now, this is what she has.

Lisa is no stranger to successful businesses. Rinna Beauty is also doing exceptionally well, and it’s all thanks to her promotion and marketing. The brunette is her best asset, using her notoriety to sell her products.

Lip kits are where it all began, and some of the shades made have special names. Lisa did a Lois shade, a tribute to her mother, who appeared on the show several times and was adored by all.

Lisa Rinna maintains her fit physique all while running several businesses and flying all over to support her daughter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.