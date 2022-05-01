Lisa Rinna strips to bikini for ‘old & ugly’ clap-back

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is stunning in a string bikini to confirm she won’t tolerate “old & ugly” comments, even if they weren’t directly made to her. The Bravo star, 58, is fresh from an Instagram story supporting model Paulina Porizkova, who was recently shamed for posing bikini-clad in her late 50s.

Lisa, who embraces her age, showed off her bikini body on Sunday, and she threw in some humor, too.

Lisa Rinna looks fabulous in string bikini to show model support

Posting for her 3.3 million followers on Instagram, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a throwback of herself.

Showing off her gym-honed legs and abs, the mom of two struck a pose indoors while in a tiny green string bikini. The swimwear highlighted her hips and cleavage as she wore minimal makeup in a blue bucket hat.

The photo wasn’t about flaunting a body, though. Name-dropping Paulina, Lisa wrote:



“@paulinaporzikov posted a photo of herself in a bikini and she was called old and ugly for doing so. Well I’m 58 and here is my “old and ugly.”

Lisa Rinna poses indoors in a bikini. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Paulina is now front-page news as she claps back at the hurtful comment. Posting to Instagram, the model wrote:

“Here’s a good follower comment- echoing a few others. A woman of 57 is “too old” to pose in a bikini – no matter what she looks like. Because “Old” is “Ugly.” I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body. This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly. People who believe prettiness equals beauty do not understand beauty.”

Saying that to perceive beauty, you need to “SEE,” she added: “This is why I believe we get more beautiful with age. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better.”

Lisa Rinna shares topless photo

Lisa then followed her story with a topless photo showing her in thigh-high stockings as she posed on a bed. Again, here, she slammed the initial hater, stating: “@paulinaporizkov posed in a tiny bikini, and they called her old and ugly. I am 1 year older than Paulina. Here’s my “old and ugly.”



Lisa continues to embrace her age, proving that nothing is impossible over 55. She was 57 when she founded her Rinna Beauty brand.