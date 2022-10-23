Lisa Rinna stunned in black spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is no stranger to striking a pose anywhere she can.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chose a bathroom as her latest venue, showing off her fit and toned body.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding her right now, Lisa continues to live her best life.

She showed off in full black spandex and sunnies while only carrying a small bag.

Lisa’s calves were visible, as her black spandex leggings weren’t full-length. She was braless in her black tank top, something else the reality TV star is known for these days.

Her feet weren’t visible, so it’s unclear whether she was barefoot or was wearing designer-labeled shows.

Lisa Rinna’s fashion

Lisa Rinna’s style changes all of the time.

The former soap star has been on the scene for decades, and she has yet to fade away.

Wearing her black spandex outfit and posing with her small bag, big earrings, and sunnies is just another look for the brunette.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

From Alexander Wang to Balenciaga, Lisa has worn it all. She is stylish and chic, often wearing some of the most up-to-date fashion items thanks to her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

Even though she may be on point with her fashion, that isn’t winning Lisa any points with followers.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton feud

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is feuding with her costar, Kathy Hilton.

After Lisa Rinna ended up leaving the cast trip with Kathy and heading back to Kyle Richards’ house in Aspen, things got explosive.

Lisa alleges Kathy went on a tirade and reportedly said some awful things, which has fueled the tension between the entire cast.

While the final part of the RHOBH reunion is set to air this coming Wednesday, there’s still a lot to sort out.

The social media back and forth’s have been a bit much, with Lisa using some low blows and Kathy using her social status.

It’s gotten ugly, and Lisa has been very particular about who she has gotten close to while filming following her mom’s death. Erika Jayne is her partner-in-crime, and the rest of the ladies appear to either be on her bad side or indifferent.

Kathy alleged that Lisa was the “biggest bully in Hollywood” during the trailer for the reunion, and with the final part coming upon, everything that happened will be shown.

Despite the controversy surrounding her, Lisa Rinna continues to strike poses and show off her fashion sense.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.