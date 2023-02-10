Lisa Rinna might be a former reality star, but she remains a fashionista who loves to show off her high-end and provocative looks that fans love to talk about.

After announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa is staying busy modeling, being a momager to her two daughters, promoting her businesses, and enjoying the nightlife.

A hot ticket this week was the Los Angeles Lakers game, where Lebron James broke an NBA record, and Lisa was front and center in a courtside seat and looking as fresh as ever.

She walked into the Crypto.com Arena in a head-to-toe Alexander Wang look, which is a designer Lisa modeled for recently. The pink ensemble featured a matching bralette and boxer shorts, topped off with an oversized windbreaker to complete the fit.

Lisa accessorized with a pink satin purse and strappy heels, also by Alexander Wang. Her signature shag haircut was on point, and she showed off a smoky eye and light pink lip.

The 59-year-old star looked ageless, and her body was jaw-dropping in the pink-on-pink gear.

Lisa Rinna stuns in head-to-toe pink for a night out. Pic credit: Backgrid

RHOBH: Lisa Rinna announced her exit from the hit show in January

After eight seasons as a full-time Housewife, Lisa decided to part ways with the show after a tumultuous Season 12, where her popularity with viewers took a hit.

Lisa’s famous husband, Harry Hamlin, spoke out recently about his wife’s exit, saying, “All good things come to an end. She took it as far as she could take it.”

Harry also put the blame on Sutton Stracke, who famously feuded with Lisa at the beginning of Season 12 over tickets to a fundraiser: “She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton.”

Lisa Rinna is a bonafide business woman with Rinna Beauty and Rinna Wines

Lisa Rinna used her time on RHOBH to promote her brands, which include her lip kits with Rinna Beauty.

Even though lip kits were where it all began, the brand is now selling eye kits and mascara. But because Lisa is known most for her famous pout, the lip line is the best-seller, with fun shades like the Amelia, the Delilah, and the one closest to her heart named I Love Lois, after her mom, who was adored by millions of Housewives fans.

The newest venture for Lisa is Rinna Wines, which launched in 2022 in select stores and will be in stores nationwide in 2023. The line of wines includes a Brut and Brut Rose, and Lisa plans to grow the selections in the future.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.