Lisa Rinna sizzled in a feathered minidress this week as she continues to put The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama behind her.

The soap opera starlet has been enjoying Paris Fashion Week and bringing her fashion A-game to several events.

One of those events was the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show.

Lisa rocked a short-sleeved feathered mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her lean legs for the fashion experience.

She opted to wear her hair slicked back and added matching beige shoes to complete her look.

In one photo, Lisa posed with her hands on her hips, giving a full view of her ensemble.

Lisa Rinna shows off her full feather dress ensemble. Pic credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Another glimpse of her look was closed up to reveal Lisa went without accessories, no doubt to let her dress do the talking.

Lisa also went for minimal make-up, wearing nude lipstick, a slight blush, and highlighting her dark eyelashes.

Close-up of Lisa Rinna’s dress for the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show. Pic credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna catches up with an old friend in Paris

As mentioned above, Lisa’s been in Paris enjoying fashion week. Lisa had drinks with her good friend Erika Jayne last week. While Erika went for a colorful minidress, Lisa went all black for their cocktail hour.

It turns out that Erika wasn’t the only person that Lisa hung with while in Paris. Lisa used Instagram to reveal she reunited with her Melrose Place costar and Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford.

Kelly played Megan Lewis on the hit Fox show, while Lisa played Taylor McBride on the series.

“I LOVE PARIS 🇫🇷 #FRIENDS #melroseplace mini reunion ❤️❤️❤️ I love you @kellyrutherford,” Lisa captioned the black and white picture.

Lisa Rinna promotes two Rinna Beauty products

Now that she’s officially done with her day job on RHOBH, Lisa has been even more laser-focused on her other business ventures, like Rinna Beauty.

Lisa’s no stranger to using herself or her daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, as models for ads for her brands. Last week it was Lisa and Rinna beauty that was the focus of an Instagram video.

The official account for Rinna Beauty featured Lisa wearing Rosé All Day Lipstick and No Filter Lip Gloss. It was a quick video that only had Lisa listing the products she was using at the time.

No Filter Lip Gloss retails for $10 on the Rinna Beauty website, while Rosé All Day runs for $24.

Life for Lisa Rinna doesn’t appear to be slowing down despite her no longer filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s been keeping herself quite busy traveling, supporting her husband, Harry Hamlin, and promoting her businesses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.