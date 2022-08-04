Lisa Rinna shows off underwear splits photo in socks

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is nowhere near done showing off her latest promotional gig.

The 59-year-old Bravo star made July headlines for being unveiled as the face of Alexander Wang’s bodywear line – while her Instagram confirmed the news and showed the edgy photos used for the campaign, there was more to come.

Posting to her Instagram Stories today, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reposted from a fan who’d spotted her ad plastered onto a New York City street wall. She quickly shared the image, one showing her in stretchy underwear while sitting in the splits.

Followers of Lisa’s Instagram will have recognized it as the first Alexander Wang promo shot she posted back on July 13.

Showing off her impressive flexibility and toned legs, the former Melrose Place star posed on a circular white rug, wearing a gray tee and comfy white socks.

The position looked a little less comfortable. Alongside sitting in the splits, Lisa was brandishing a red vacuum clear, sending the camera a fierce gaze.

Lisa Rinna in the splits for Alexander Wang. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

“@lisarinna spotted in the streets of NYC,” the fan had written.

Lisa Rinna fronts designer Alexander Wang

Making her Wang Gang gig official last month, Lisa shared the above photo, writing, “It’s called multi-tasking,” adding:

“Whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.” Not long after, the reality star dropped a second shot, this one again showing her stretchy abilities as she kicked one leg up while in Alexander Wang clothing and showed herself hooked to a Vitamin IV.

Alexander Wang is adored by the likes of Kylie Jenner and has appeared in Kanye West’s Lyrics.

Lisa Rinna opens up on her own style

Lisa is known for her high-end taste.

“I’ve always worked with stylists for red-carpet events, but I’ve never worked with one for everyday wardrobe. I so love to do it myself, but it’s gotten to be so big and there’s so much for me to do that I hired a stylist, Marie-Lou Bartoli. I’ve had such a great time creating looks with her for the show. We’re able to take it to the next level,” she told Fashionista.

Just this week, Lisa stunned in a braless jumpsuit from French designer YSL to attend Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.