New year, new Lisa Rinna?

Not so fast with that assumption.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is starting off 2023 as the “same gal.”

Lisa shared a bathroom selfie while in her undies, revealing she had no plans for altering who she is while celebrating the welcoming of a new calendar year.

One thing you can count on from Lisa is consistency, that’s for sure.

The former Days of our Lives star took to her Instagram Story to show off her toned body in underwear and a black tank top.

Will Lisa Rinna return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Lisa Rinna has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years. She joined the show with her friend and current The Young and the Restless star, Eileen Davidson.

While Eileen moved on, Lisa remained a diamond holder. She hasn’t shied away from stirring the pot or asking some of the hard-hitting questions unless it’s about Erika Jayne — then she remains quiet and has her friend’s back.

The show is currently on an extended hiatus after a very rough season, with Lisa at the center of major drama between sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

There’s talk that the cast will be revealed near the end of the month, and filming will resume around that time, too. Although the network hasn’t confirmed it, it fits the timeline Andy Cohen hinted at when asked about the show’s future.

Whether Lisa will return remains to be seen, but unless she is fired, there’s no way she is walking away from that Housewives money.

Lisa Rinna debuts Rinna Wines

Lisa Rinna’s latest venture puts her in the alcohol business. She debuted Rinna Wines, which currently has two options available.

She joins the ranks of other Housewives, such as Lisa Vanderpump, who also has her own line of adult beverages.

The wines are sold in select locations but will be made available nationwide sometime this year.

Aside from Rinna Wines, Lisa also runs Rinna Beauty, which has grown successfully since its launch. It focuses on lip products and has a growing stream of new products, some named after important people in Lisa’s life.

One thing that rings true for Lisa is she is always interested in doing more and making money for herself and her family. She rarely turns anything down and has an impressive resume from commercials and endorsements throughout her career.

The Rela Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.