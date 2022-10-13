Lisa Rinna shows off muscular physique in nude bodysuit for a big announcement

Lisa looked amazing in the announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna looked incredible this week as she showed off her toned physique.

In a post shared to her Instagram Story, the 59-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star stunned in a nude bodysuit and long black coat in the picture.

Wearing her hair natural in its trademark pixie cut style, Lisa showed off her toned legs as she pouted to the camera.

Excitingly, the post announced that her brand Rinna Beauty would be in New York this coming weekend.

“Check out our #RinnaBeauty truck and shop in person at two different locations,” Lisa told her 3.5 million fans.

This is a major step for the reality star, as Rinna Beauty is currently exclusively available on the brand’s website.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram.

Earlier this week, Lisa faced backlash for her comment about cancer on the RHOBH season finale.

Viewers were stunned to hear her say how she would end up getting the disease if she held in the information about co-star Kathy Hilton’s “psychotic breakdown.”

“I’m not going to take it to my grave because I’d get sick and I’d get cancer if I didn’t express this,” Lisa remarked — much to the anger of the American Institute for Cancer Research.

A rep for the Washington DC-based charity, whose mission is to help with cancer prevention and survivorship, said Lisa is “just using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify airing her grievance.”

AICR also added that Lisa is entirely incorrect in her claims of how cancer can enter the body and reveals no evidence to support that cancer can be caused by stress alone.

Even if Lisa is just spouting off for the sake of being overemotional, AICR wants to make it clear that Lisa’s information is not based on credible research and that Lisa “has taken a popular (but likely false) concept” and said it on a public platform like a reality show, so that she can make a dramatic point.

Lisa’s comment also offended former RHOBH star Camille Grammer, who has battled cancer on two occasions.

Appearing in the first two seasons of the show, Camille tweeted that Lisa’s comments were “pathetic” and “in poor taste.”

The dancer was diagnosed with Stage 2 endometrial cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy as a result. She was also diagnosed with cancer for the second time in 2021 when she found out she had squamous cell skin cancer, which was surgically removed, and she is in remission for both cancers.

Lisa’s loose lips are known for saying things that can be shocking and generally being a disaster on social media.

I had cancer so I thought this was in poor taste. Pathetic. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 6, 2022

Lisa Rinna shows of animal-print style

Lisa also showcased her sense of style this week in a leopard print busty dress and glittering jewelry — the same one she donned for the Season 12 RHOBH reunion.

Her outfit further popped with her diamond-studded cross necklace and layered choker-style chains around her neck. She also wore a matching bracelet and several gaudy rings on her fingers.