Lisa Rinna shows off ‘mood’ in plunging minidress

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



Lisa Rinna only needed three words to sum up her latest social media photo. The 58-year-old Bravo star has been making headlines for upping her fashion game via killer minidresses this month, and she was back for more on Friday.

Posting to her Instagram and just in time for the weekend, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star put her killer pins on show, giving model daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle a run for their money and even wearing platform heels.

Lisa Rinna goes leggy with a ‘mood’

Lisa showed fans a “mood” as she posed in a plunging and cleavage-baring orange minidress, one seeing her flaunting her slim waist and toned legs. The former Melrose Place star dressed it up with a hot pink blazer over the dress, pairing her outfit with sky-high and nude platform heels.

The leggy ensemble had been shown off back on April 14, this as Lisa updated to shout out the Forever 21 and Herve Leger collab she’s been promoting. Lisa even got paid to shout out the collab, going #ad and earning herself some top-up cash as she gained over 224,000 views for parading her look in video mode.

Posing from her luxurious L.A. mansion, Lisa wrote: “It’s a mood.”

The photo, shared via Instagram Stories, will only stay live for 24 hours.

Lisa Rinna poses indoors in a minidress. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa’s paid post came with her writing: “Such a lovely day with @forever21 & @herveleger and seeing their new exclusive collection!! 😍🙌🏼✨ #hervelegerxF21 #ad.” It’s also fashion headlines galore for the star’s daughters, who are this year jointly fronting luxury Italian designer Versace. Amelia and Delilah Belle join the slew of sister celebs representing Versace in 2022 – they join Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina, plus Dua Lipa and sister Rina.

Lisa Rinna is selling Lip Kits

Lisa, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for promoting her Rinna Beauty line.

“I think I’ve been in this business now, what, about 31 years? I’ve had a lot of time to try lipstick and lip glosses. [While creating my formulas] I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on. It took me a very long time because I’m very, very picky about the texture and the feel of my lipstick and my lip pencil and especially my lip gloss,” she told Allure as the brand launched in 2020.