Lisa Rinna shows off in thigh-skimming minidress

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is looking her best in a tight pink minidress as she both shows off her impeccable style and promotes her 2020-founded Rinna Beauty brand.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is largely followed by over 3 million on her main Instagram, but fans are increasingly hitting follow on Rinna Beauty, where a recent video showed the 58-year-old all glammed up in Fendi.

Lisa Rinna sizzles in tight Fendi minidress

In a video shared two days ago, Lisa was filmed from a studio and popping against the green backdrop while flaunting her toned legs in a fully monogrammed minidress from Italian designer Fendi.

The former Melrose Place actress, 58, danced around in the thigh-skimming number, going high-necked and long-sleeved as she modeled the brand’s signature boxy-shouldered designs while in hoop earrings.

Also flaunting her plump pout, Lisa smoldered while showing off a dewy makeup look, further rocking a discreet manicure to offset her hot pink outfit.

All sass, Lisa wrote: “You better believe she’s gonna work. Leave us a 💋 if you’ll be watching tonight. @lisarinna #RinnaBeauty.”

Lisa was, of course, referring to the Bravo series she stars on. The L.A.-based star has been making headlines as fans tune into Season 12 of RHOBH, with this season bringing heartwarming moments as Lisa continues to mourn the 2021 loss of mom Lois.

“Grief is a tricky little devil. In a week or so, my Mom will pass on the show and I am not looking forward to reliving this but I’m trying to accept what is,” she recently told her Instagram followers via stories.

Lisa Rinna allowing ‘space’ after mom’s passing

The reality star continued: “I find it so interesting that rage has been so ever present for me during this time. I wonder if any of you have felt like that during the grieving process? I am having a very hard time but I’m trying to just allow space for all of the feelings. This is probably the hardest thing I have ever been through.”

Lois passed away in November of last year, aged 93. Elsewhere, Lisa continues with her Rinna Beauty promos – the brand recently released a collab with model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, having previously done so with Delilah’s younger sibling, Amelia Hamlin. Both daughters are shared with husband Harry Hamlin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.