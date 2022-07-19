Lisa Rinna shows off flexibility in white underwear and bra

Lisa Rinna shows off how flexible she is in her undies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid to show off her body.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star often dances braless and shows off in a bikini.

She just celebrated her 59th birthday earlier this month, and age is just a number where the former Days of our Lives star is concerned.

Now, Lisa is showing off her latest collab, featuring her in only undies, a bra, and some white socks.

Turning down an opportunity isn’t something Lisa is willing to do, as she has spoken about doing anything asked of her that pays. That includes some commercials for products she doesn’t even use.

This new campaign has Lisa Rinna looking her best and showing off how flexible she is at almost 60.

Lisa Rinna shows off matching bra and undies

Over on Instagram, Lisa Rinna shared a photo from her collab with Alexander Wang for the bodywear line.

She posed on the floor in her white sports bra and matching undies. Her left leg was kicked up in the air while her right leg remained on the ground.

There’s no doubt that Lisa’s flexibility comes in handy when posing for campaigns and dancing her heart out in the videos she shared with her followers.

Remember, she was the one who danced on the tables at Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Currently, Lisa Rinna is starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The new season was filmed when her mom, Lois, passed away. Despite her grief, Lisa attended the cast events and continues to be there for her friends.

Lisa is considered one of the villains in the world of Housewives, and later this season, some of her handiwork will play out when she sits down with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. She knows what Kathy said about her little sister and is there to ensure Kyle finds everything out.

There’s still a lot to come for Lisa and the women of RHOBH, including a reunion that will be filmed in the coming weeks. Lisa also found herself embroiled in drama with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai after comments she made. Things appeared to blow over, but it was intense when they were coming for the West Coast housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.