Lisa Rinna shows off curves in a plunging hot pink dress

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is an absolute fashionista and especially loves high-end designers.

She often shows off her looks on Instagram, and her weekend at BravoCon was no exception. Lisa stopped traffic in a hot pink dress for Andy’s Legends Ball Friday night in New York City.

The dress was ruched stretch jersey, and the midi style calf-length number was made by designer Alex Perry, a favorite of Lisa’s.

The neckline plunged dangerously low, showing off Lisa’s curves. The sweetheart neckline accentuated her slim figure and tanned skin. She kept her accessories simple with silver hoop earrings.

Lisa’s glam matched her look in a soft pink eye and lip, and her iconic hair was pulled back in a sleek bun with wisps at the side.

She put her hands on her cinched waist and leaned her head back to the side to show off her skintight ensemble with a puckered pout on her famous lips, giving a model pose.

RHOBH: Lisa Rinna gets booed by fans on the first day of BravoCon

On Friday morning, BravoCon had its first panel with the ladies of Beverly Hills, which was hosted by Bravo superfan and stylist Brad Goreski. Lisa Rinna was welcomed by a mixed crowd of over 4,000 Housewives fans, with many Bravoholics booing her from the crowd.

Lisa entered the room from the side as she took the long walk to the stage. She was dressed in orange from head to toe, in another creation from Alex Perry. As she walked by the crowd who paid considerably for tickets, a sea of cheers was overrun by loud booing, likely from fans who were unhappy with her behavior lately.

Lisa seemed stunned by the response, and as she walked up the stairs to the stage, she raised her hand and gave the middle finger to the paying crowd.

She later admitted in an interview that she had been in the public eye for 32 years and had never been booed. But she took her first time in stride, saying, “Wow, that’s cool!” She later called it the “f***ing greatest thing to ever happen to me.”

How will Lisa Rinna take criticism at the reunion?

In the preview for the RHOBH multi-part reunion, Kathy Hilton guns for Lisa Rinna after a season of drama between the frenemies.

Kathy told Lisa directly, “you fight with everybody!” and reminded Lisa of how she infamously came after Kim seasons prior. Kathy blatantly said that Lisa was not only the reason Kim left the show but that she also “drove” Lisa Vanderpump off of the show as well.

Finally, Kathy got the last word when she called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.