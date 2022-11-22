Lisa Rinna sizzled in a skimpy bikini as she shared a throwback from her days on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Lisa Rinna has proven once again why she remains one of the most intriguing and popular celebrities out there.

The 59-year-old reality star let her fans in on a little secret with her latest share, looking stunning in a red bikini as she threw it way back to her Dancing with the Stars days.

“A lot of you don’t know that I did dancing with the stars season two I just want you to know this is what I looked like on the very last day. I made it to the semi finals,” she told her followers.

Despite being booted off before the end, Lisa was obviously on long enough to get that ripped physique so many celebs boast about after appearing in the rigorous series.

Giving her fans a fun look at just how much her body transformed during her time there, Lisa let her followers in on the secret that she claimed many of them would not have known, or may not have remembered.

Showing off her dancing body while letting her followers in on her multifaceted reality show history, Lisa looked like she had walked straight off the set of Baywatch.

Lisa Rinna sizzles in skimpy red bikini for dancing memories

Going for a slicked-back, wet vibe up top with her short hair pushed back and glistening in the light, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was more than just bikini-ready.

Her ripped, muscular legs popped off the page, and her buff arms and abs made the actress seem more like she was posing for a weight-lifting contest instead of a dancing competition photo.

A skimpy red bikini adorned Lisa’s lower and upper curves, with thin strings tied up behind her neck and along her slender hips.

Lisa’s gorgeous looks could have almost been mistaken for belonging to the face of her RHOBH rival Denise Richards, with the star’s smoldering beauty and big-lipped pout looking eerily similar to that of her former bestie.

“This was 2006,” Lisa continued in her caption. “It was kind of like a terminator moment lol,” she wrote before tagging Dancing with the Stars, adding that Drew Lachey took home that year’s trophy.

“I loved every minute of it-had such a blast! 🔥” she concluded.

When Lisa isn’t reminiscing about the past and showing off her incredible body, she has appeared to stay quite busy getting her personal wine brand going.

Lisa Rinna launches Rinna Wines

Although the star has plugged her wine brand for a while, with Lisa getting heavily trolled in October after attempting to talk up her label, it seems that the star has recently created some new beverages to go with her launch.

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Lisa hopped onto her Instagram page earlier this month to inform her fans about some new drinks coming soon to Rinna Wines.

Sitting on a kitchen counter in a plunging little black dress, Lisa gripped a wine glass in one hand and a bottle in the other as she excitedly announced two new items would be available soon.

While Lisa previously released a Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Brut Rosé, she did not make it evident what products she would be providing to the masses in her post.

Aside from her wine gig, Lisa also touts her personal beauty line often in her social media shares, opening up about just how she achieves that infamous, plump pout of hers.

Lisa Rinna uses Rinna Beauty plumping gloss

With lips that rival those of Angelina Jolie and Kat Dennings, Lisa hasn’t kept quiet about her secrets for maintaining her kissable feature.

“More is more,” Lisa joked about layering on her Rinna Beauty plumping gloss, as shared by Us Weekly, adding that the “less is more” saying isn’t something she typically follows as a rule.

“I put this on top of the regular lip gloss and the lipstick and the lip liner, or you can wear it alone,” she shared as she discussed her beauty secrets.

“Or, you can wear it just over the lipstick or mix the two glosses together [because] it’s thin enough. I mean, I’ve got everything on…” she quipped.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.