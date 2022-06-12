Lisa Rinna shows braless moves in weekend sweatpants

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is busting out braless moves from her bedroom for another of her legendary Instagram dances.

The 58-year-old Bravo star has reached somewhat of an iconic status for free-styling from her L.A. home on social media – her Saturday update brought more hip-shaking and shimmying, this time to singer George Michael.

Lisa Rinna got moves in braless tank look

Going low-key and barefoot from her pristine bedroom, the Rinna Beauty founder shook her stuff for her 3 million+ followers, boogying around in orange sweatpants and going bra-free in a black tank top.

Lisa added in a red bucket hat for a fun finish, also picking Michael’s Star People track.

“New Bucket Hat who dis? @8otherreasons #StarPeople,” a caption read.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had tagged jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons, while a discreet bracelet was visible, the star didn’t appear to be blinged out.

Lisa’s fans have seen her bust out a bikini-clad home dance to Billie Eilish, this in 2019, with more recent dance videos seeing her bopping along to Jack Harlow, Michael Jackson, and Harry Styles. Lisa does, however, keep fit in more traditional ways.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My one piece of advice though is finding more than one form of exercise that you love to do and then mixing it up,” she told fans on her website. “One day do the Pilates, and then the next day you play tennis. Maybe you can even incorporate a Friday night salsa dancing class with your girlfriends!” In 2008, the mom of two released her Dance Body Beautiful workout video.

“So, in a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can,” Lisa adds on her website. The super-slim reality face has, however, admitted that her relationship with food hasn’t always been too healthy, something she confessed to Bravo host Andy Cohen on the RHOBH Season 9 reunion.

Lisa Rinna admits messed up relationship with food

“We’ve seen you become defensive when anyone ever questions your – whether you have an issue (with food),” Andy prompted. “Do you think there’s anything she picked up from watching whatever your relationship is with food or with your body?”

“Probably, yeah. Do I have any food issues? I probably do ‘cause I’m in this business,” Lisa replied.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.