Lisa Rinna proclaims ‘she is fashion week’ while attending Michael Kors show

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna made a bold statement at New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Lisa Rinna looked like a million bucks as she attended the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a big fur coat paired with a plaid mini skirt with a high slit.

She accessorized her look with some thigh-high boots and dark shades.

She completed the look with her signature short bob and a nude lip.

Lisa took to social media to share the fabulous picture.

She boldly declared in the caption, “SHE IS FASHION WEEK.”

Fans react to Lisa Rinna’s post saying ‘she is fashion week’

Many people commented on Lisa’s post which received over 16 thousand likes.

Her co-star and good friend Erika Jayne commented, “So hot.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Even Marc Jacobs sent out three red emoji hearts.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

A fan wrote, “Rinna. You. Are. My. Fashion. Icon. #allhailthequeen.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna said she had fun walking the runway during New York Fashion Week

A few days ago, Lisa not only attended but walked in Priscavera’s fashion show in Brooklyn, New York.

She wore a beautiful skin-tight long dress that revealed her back beautifully.

Lisa told, Interview magazine, “I had so much fun.”

She revealed she was very nervous before the show and did a lot of waiting. She said she wished she had taken an edible or a shot of tequila before walking down the runway.

However, in the end, she was clear-headed as she strutted down the runway. She said at her age, she just had to be confident and do it.

She echoed the same sentiment on her social media.

She shared a clip of herself walking powerfully in slow motion on the runway. She captioned the post, “Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!!”

Lisa Rinna will bring receipts to the reunion

Lisa has been feuding with Kathy Hilton on the show. She recently went as far as exposing a private text Kathy sent her.

She told fans that she wouldn’t be silenced and that she will be bringing all her receipts to the reunion.

The reunion show was filmed last Friday.

There have been rumors that Lisa was considering leaving the show after this season. However, when asked if fans would be seeing her next season, she didn’t give a definite answer. She simply said, “We’ll see.”

Going back to fashion, during her interview, she said that her look for the Michael Kors show would be iconic, and she didn’t disappoint

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.