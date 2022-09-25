Lisa Rinna stuns in thigh-high boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Lisa Rinna is showing up and showing out this weekend.

The embattled The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently in the middle of dealing with some major show-related drama.

However, that hasn’t stopped the former soap star from posting all over social media.

She is the face of Alexander Wang, and Lisa took the time to show up in her Sunday best.

Her glitter boots stole the show, but Lisa Rinna’s toned physique was apparent with the thigh-skimming minidress she paired with them.

Lisa may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she feels herself.

Lisa Rinna seductively poses in kitchen

On her Instagram, Lisa Rinna shared photos of herself in a white thigh-skimming dress and glittery thigh-high boots.

She captioned the post, “When you’re in custom @alexanderwangny on a Sunday.”

Lisa wearing custom Alexander Wang isn’t shocking. She has fronted the designer several times this year, including some seductive “housewife” photos, including her vacuuming.

This look was different from the other content she’s recently shared, which includes plenty of braless dancing videos.

Lisa Rinna versus Kathy Hilton

For months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have been waiting to see what caused Lia Rinna to sit down with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

The cast trip in Aspen reportedly included a meltdown from Kathy, though the Bravo cameras were done filming for the night. Lisa alleges it was a scary event and said the eldest sister said hurtful things about Kyle.

Filming for the reunion has taken place, and the cast is reportedly split into two groups. Erika Jayne spoke about filming the reunion and revealed the cast didn’t even take a group photo, which is standard for reunions.

Lisa, Kyle, Erika, Diana Jenkins, and Dorit Kemsley appear on one side, while Kathy, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais are on the other.

Over the weekend, Lisa danced to a RuPaul song. It was allegedly shade thrown at Kathy. however, it wasn’t confirmed. The two have been taking subtle digs at one another since the latest RHOBH episode aired.

It will be interesting to see where the rest of the season goes and how the reunion plays out. Lisa reportedly wants two million dollars to return for another season. Rumors have circulated that she may have been fired, though she and the network have remained silent.

Despite all of this, Lisa Rinna is still living her best life in glitter boots.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.