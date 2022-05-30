Lisa Rinna pops her taco cherry in tight pants

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna has popped her Jack in the Box taco cherry, and she’s celebrating it on Instagram. The Bravo star, 58, might be used to fine dining and swanky restaurants, but she’s fresh from proving that a little fast food isn’t above her.

Posting over the weekend, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off another flawless look, posing with a loud pants getup and shouting out popular chain Jack in the Box.

Lisa Rinna tries Jack in the Box tacos

Sizzling as she sat amid a long studded leather bench, Lisa was photographed backed by wood-paneled walls and definitely looking glam.

The Rinna Beauty founder showed off her tiny waist and long legs in a skintight and cheetah-print of red pants with a flared cut, also peeping gold platform sandals as she completed her look with a low-cut black top and fitted matching blazer.

Also rocking massive hoop earrings, the former Melrose Place star shot the camera a fierce gaze as she flaunted her plump pout – while the caption-mentioned food wasn’t shown, it was the focal point in Lisa’s caption.

“Eats a @jackinthebox taco for the first time,” she wrote, throwing in a taco emoji.

Lisa’s tacos may or may not have broken her kinda vegan eating regimen. Back in 2020, the mom of two opened up to People about her diet, admitting that she isn’t quite vegan – but she’s trying.

Lisa Rinna says she’s a ‘dirty vegan’

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more. Moderation is key,” Rinna said, adding:

“I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.” The slender star continued: “I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years. I think you have to listen to your body.” The unofficial queen of random living room Instagram dances continued to say she thinks it’s “really good to move every day,” then outlining her love of SoulCycle and yoga. Lisa might hit up the trendy L.A. classes, but anyone following Instagram knows she likely burns the most calories with her energetic and very entertaining home moves, which have included beats by singer Billie Eilish and pop king Michael Jackson.

Lisa’s post gained over 16,000 likes, and she is followed by 3.3 million on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.