Lisa Rinna opens up about losing mom Lois and reliving grief on TV 7 months later

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna shares her grieving process after re-watching the show after her mom passed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been getting in trouble a lot lately.

She has been acting out on social media and on the show and viewers have been calling her out.

During filming last November, Lisa had just lost her mother Lois and said she acted badly because she was grieving.

Lisa recently opened up about what it was like for her to lose her mother.

She also explained how people around her reacted. She said they didn’t know how to be around her while she was grieving.

Lisa revealed that she is being open about her grieving process in the hopes that it will help someone else.

Lisa Rinna says she has been fortunate amidst her grieving process

The Rinna Beauty owner took to her Instagram Stories and posted a lengthy message about her grief.

She said she has been very fortunate. She wrote, “I have been very fortunate to sit with my feelings for awhile now. Grief is something we don’t want to talk about go through or deal with so we avoid it at all costs.”

She admitted that she didn’t expect her year to go the way it has, and didn’t expect her mom’s death. She continued saying, “For me this year it took a turn that I never expected.”

Lisa revealed that she grieved differently for her dad. She wrote, “I lost my Dad 7 years ago and it was different. It didn’t happen while I was on tv and what I’ve realized is how hard it has been to have to relive it 7 months later.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna says people didn’t know how to act around her

The soap opera star continued insinuating that people around her also didn’t know how to be there for her or comfort her. She wrote, “I also realized others don’t know what to do with your grief so they don’t do anything they keep living their lives and go forth, we all do it.”

She also wrote that her journey has been very lonely.

Lisa came under fire recently for how she treated Sutton Stracke on the show as well as her attacks on Kathy Hilton. Viewers said she has always acted outrageously and is only using her grief to excuse her usual behavior.

A fan of the show called her out on social media writing, “Lisa Rinna keeps using grief as an excuse for her awful behavior…”

Lisa Rinna keeps using grief as an excuse for her awful behavior… like I just know this lady at home like #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/1qaNnTvpsD — thug in a cocktail dress (@BravoBee96) August 18, 2022

The Rinna Beauty owner also said that she told fan a long time ago that she was an “a**hole” a few hours after she posted the first message.

Lisa recently said she has been patiently waiting to release her receipts on what happened on the highly anticipated cast trip to Aspen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo