Lisa Rinna offers rear view in skintight dress

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is muscling up with Rinna Beauty and highlighting her toned rear as she promotes her popular brand and the show she’s so known for. The Bravo star, 58, sizzled as she appeared in quadruple threat mode on her brand’s social media this week, sharing a video of herself four times over and quite possibly selling 4x as much as a result.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is officially “back.”

Lisa Rinna kills it in tight dress for Rinna Beauty post

The Instagram video showed Lisa shot against a green backdrop as she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a classy and slinky dress.

Offering fans a rearview, to begin with, the former Melrose Place actress showed off her silhouette in a floor-length and train red dress, eventually turning around to highlight a plunging neckline.

Lisa shimmied her hips and leaned forward for a real show-off, also pouting as she plugged her brand and showcased perfectly-curled blonde-highlighted locks.

The reality favorite appeared in four identical slides, all showing duplicate footage.

Despite the video landing on Rinna Beauty, the caption spoke of the show Lisa stars on. “Guess who’s back honey! Leave us a 💋 if you can’t wait for tomorrow’s season premiere,” it read, clearly referring to RHOBH, about to hit its 12th season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna reveals breakdown over mom’s passing on new season

Fans will be seeing touching moments centering around the recent passing of Lisa’s mother, Lois, who passed away aged 93 back in November 2021. “I don’t think I would remove it, but I do have a breakdown over my mom. It’s just a painful thing to know that it’s coming. I lose it like I never have,” Lisa said of the upcoming season, per Screen Rant. Lisa has also been prepping for the season premiere on her own Instagram, recently sharing a video and writing:

“Repost from @bavo. Physically we’re at work. Mentally we’re wearing @lisarinna’s 🎩 and counting the hours until tomorrow’s #RHOBH premiere.”

The star continues with promo for Rinna Beauty, plus regular name-drops of daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin on Instagram.

This year, the sisters are fronting luxury Italian designer Versace in a high-profile campaign. Lisa has also been promoting Herve Leger’s collab with clothing retailer Forever21. Lisa boasts 3.3 million Instagram followers. She’s followed by stars including singers Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, plus cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.