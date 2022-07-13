Lisa Rinna leans forward in birthday bikini

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna ushered in her 59th birthday with a bang at the start of the week.

The reality star didn’t shy away from inching her way closer to 60 following her July 11 birthday, posting a slew of bikini-clad photos and stunning as she continues to defy her age.

Lisa Rinna wows in bikini at 59

Posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave her model daughters a run for their money, posing from an outdoor terrace overlooking oceans and showing off her super-slim figure.

Leaning forward as she rested one hand on a circular wooden table, Lisa highlighted her slender waist and defined abs in a strappy and animal-print bikini, choosing brown and black shades and jazzing things up via a pink bucket hat.

Angling her hips away from the camera – and her face towards it – the mom of two sent out her famous plump pout, with a swipe right showing her in an even more figure-flaunting pose as she rested against the balcony’s edge.

“Another trip around the Sun. This is 59,” a caption read.

Quick to follow was a white bikini snap as Lisa returned for a 2.0 and once again flaunted her phenomenal figure in skintight swimwear. Here, Rinna tagged Alexander Wang – and with good reason. Daughter Amelia Hamlin, 21, is the face of Alexander Wang Swim 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa spent her 58th year building on something she launched aged 57. In November 2020, the star dropped her Rinna Beauty cosmetics line, one now popular for its Lip Kits and also bringing fans collabs with daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle.

“I’ve always joked about being the lip pioneer. I’ve always wanted to do something with these lips. I finally feel like we’re getting to do it and have fun and have a sense of humor, and really bring quality items that I just absolutely love, that my heart and soul are in and part of,” Lisa told Allure.

Lisa Rinna keeps on stunning as she approaches 60

Nobody can get over how Lisa looks so good. The healthy eater and SoulCycle lover keeps fit with her official workouts, but with dozens of home Instagram dances, it’s clear that Lisa is happy to burn calories on her own watch. Also celebrating her birthday this month has been RHOBH costar Erika Jayne – the two have birthdays just one day apart.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.