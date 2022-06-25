Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne team up to shade Lisa Vanderpump 

Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne team up again, this time with Dorit’s husband PK, to shade Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne used a recent social media post as a chance to throw jabs at their rival, former Beverly Hills Housewife Lisa, Vanderpump. The trio appeared in the comments section of a recent Instagram post, and the shade was real.

As a bit of backstory, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley claimed that Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at a party after her home invasion. LVP refuted the claims, and revealed that the alleged party was before Dorit’s home invasion.

Dorit’s husband, PK, took to social media to defend his woman. Lisa Vanderpump’s former co-stars and rivals, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne, used PK’s post as a place to throw digs at the SUR owner.

Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne throw shade at LVP on PK’s clapback post

PK posted a screenshot of a tweet from Lisa Vanderpump, where she said that Dorit misrepresented facts on a recent appearance of Watch What Happens Live, when Dorit claimed LVP ignored her at a party.



PK has received a lot of negative comments from fans, but current Housewives Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards were Team Dorit and PK.

Each lady commented on PK’s post with shade toward LVP and support for PK’s receipts.

Pic credit: @paul_kemsley_pk/Instagram



Kyle Richards shared her opinion, “That’s what I was thinking. Robert Earl’s birthday is in May.” A Google search shows Robert Earl’s birthday as May 29th. Kyle’s comment was a reference to another Lisa Vanderpump tweet, not the one that PK shared in the post. In the other tweet, LVP posted a photo with herself, her husband, and Robert Earl. LVP said Robert Earl was 70 in March 2021, potentially discrediting Dorit’s story.

Lisa Rinna posted two comments; first, she wrote, “PK bringing the receipts.” Then, she commented with four red heart emojis, ”❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @paul_kemsley_pk/Instagram

Erika Jayne chimed in and wrote, “Younger table….” an apparent reference to PK’s post and, possibly, LVP’s age.

Sign up for our newsletter!

PK fact checks Lisa Vanderpump after she refutes Dorit’s ‘party ignoring’ story

Dorit appeared on the show and cast doubt about Lisa checking on her post-home invasion. She also claimed to have seen LVP at a mutual friend’s 70th birthday party after the robbery and claimed LVP ignored her.

Lisa called Dorit’s words a misrepresentation of facts and suggested Dorit was confused. PK screenshotted Lisa’s rebuttal and posted the tweet on his Instagram with words of his own in the caption.

PK wrote: “FACT CHECK …. We saw LVP at my best friends bday party. She wasn’t on the bday boys table , he was with his family and we were not in the “other room “ no one was in the other room , we were on a younger table … it was a fun night … [who’s] confused? @pagesix @doritkemsley #rhobh.”

The messiness continues!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.