Lisa Rinna kicks up leg for ‘Year Of The Rabbit’

RHOBH superstar Lisa Rinna is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit in style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

She may be ending her run with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Lisa Rinna is doing anything but fading into the background.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the iconic actress and longtime RHOBH star recently announced she’s stepping away from the hit Bravo franchise after eight seasons.

While many are dumbfounded that Lisa has chosen to make her exit, others could see the writing on the wall following this last season.

Tensions ran high throughout Season 12, and Lisa found herself in some muddy situations — specifically those surrounding sisters Kyle Richards and newcomer Kathy Hilton.

Thankfully, Lisa has seemingly made peace with her decision to walk away.

Lisa joined the franchise in 2014 at the same time as Eileen Davidson, another star who made her mark in the soap opera world.

Throughout her time on the show, Lisa solidified her place as both one of the most outrageous and most outspoken personalities to have graced the RHOBH franchise.

In a recent social media post, Lisa proved that she’s not letting her Bravo exit slow down her phenomenal fashion game.

RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna stuns in black blazer look and appropriate accessories for the ‘Year Of The Rabbit’

Taking to her Instagram, Lisa shared a carousel of fierce poses as she shared her latest bold look.

In the first shot, Lisa stood front and center to give a full glimpse of her edgy ensemble.

The 59-year-old stood tall, hands down by her hips and staring off into the distance. The stance allowed followers to marvel at the gorgeous and perfectly fitted black blazer mini dress.

The hem of the cinched number hit mid-thigh and was paired with a dazzling pair of thigh-high boots adorned with feather trim at the top.

As if the outfit itself wasn’t fierce enough, Lisa completed the look with the Alexander Wang Rabbit Wristlet in honor of entering the Year of the Rabbit with the Chinese New Year.

In the second snap, Lisa took the drama up a notch and kicked a leg up for a different pose.

“Year Of The Rabbit. 🐇,” Lisa captioned the post.

The sleek look marked Lisa’s first red carpet appearance since announcing her exit from RHOBH.

As he has continued to show support for his wife, Lisa showed up for the premiere of 80 For Brady, the newest comedy featuring the likes of Sally Field and Jane Fonda.

Lisa Rinna talks RHOBH exit, says she’s ‘grateful’ for her time on the show

In addition to her social media post, pictures were snapped on the actual red carpet and shared via DailyMail.

Following the news that she’d be stepping away from the show, Lisa shared a statement with PEOPLE sharing that she is “grateful” for her time with the Bravo crew.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she noted.

Moving forward, it will be exciting to see what Lisa does next.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.