Lisa Rinna stuns as she shows off her eye kit. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Lisa Rinna looked amazing as she promoted her line for Rinna Beauty. In the photoshoot, she was seen crouched down, getting touched up by her makeup artist.

While promoting her makeup line, she posed on a bed wearing a gorgeous pink gown. The ensemble was satin and was completely backless to show off her toned figure. The dress was held by a thin chain that skimmed over her shoulder. She paired the dress with matching pointed-toe heels.

She went for minimal accessories and wore a pair of diamond earrings.

For her hair, she ditched the signature bob she had for years and wore a high ponytail that flipped at the end.

Lisa’s makeup was the star of the show. She wore grey smokey eyeshadow with nude pink lipstick.

The mom of two looked stunning with her new look, and her eye kits will likely sell out.

Lisa Rinna called on her daughters to help promote her Rinna Beauty launch

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star launched her cosmetic line, Rinna Beauty, in 2020. She told Page Six that since she was known for full lips that it only made sense that her first launch included a lip plumper.

While she is the face of the brand, she called on her supermodel daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, to be a part of the business. Both girls formed their collaboration and modeled for their mother’s brand.

“They both did it and it wasn’t difficult at all. It was so easy because I just said, ‘Pick your favorite lip color and lipstick and gloss and your favorite pencil.’ And then we just made it. Like they just said, ‘This is what I want.’ And they made it,” Lisa told the publication. “So it was really easy — really, really easy.”

Lisa Rinna looked amazing in all-black suit

Lisa was recently in Interview Magazine, and she stunned in her all-black suit. She was standing in front of a white backdrop with Interview Magazine’s editor and chief, Mel Ottenberg.

She wore a slightly oversized double-breasted coat. She paired it with matching trousers that had slits on the leg. Instead of loafers, she wore socks with platform heels for a feminine touch.

The reality star accessorized the look with a cross-body bag and black sunglasses.

Since fans didn’t get a good view of her makeup due to the glasses, she wore a bright pink lip as her pop of color.