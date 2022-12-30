Lisa Rinna is flexible as she does splits in glitter boots

Lisa Rinna showed off her flexibility. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is living her best life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seems unbothered by the drama surrounding her regarding the show’s most recent season.

As she is on a break from filming, Lisa let loose and showed off her flexibility by posing in full splits while wearing thigh-high glitter boots.

Her hair was wrapped up under a bandana. Maybe Lisa had just returned from a workout or was working out while wearing her fabulous boots.

Lisa has been sharing plenty of photos while she enjoys time off, including while she is taking care of her husband, Harry Hamlin, after shoulder surgery.

She may be full of controversy, but Lisa Rinna is flexible and fabulous, too!

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna enjoys showing off her fit physique

There’s no shame in Lisa Rinna’s game. If she feels like it will look good on her, she’s all in.

The former Days of our Lives star has shared several bikini photos, including one she quickly deleted after posting briefly.

Her style is all over the place, but she looks good in almost everything she wears.

Lisa and her daughters often pose together, showing that good looks and slim figures are in the genes.

Dancing videos are some of her favorite things to do, and while she may not always have the rhythm, she always has time for the moves.

Lisa Rinna launched Rinna Beauty

Aside from her gig on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is also a successful businesswoman. She launched Rinna Beauty, which featured lip kits and products. Over the years, she has named the shades after important people, including her mom, Lois.

Lisa often uses her products and poses for the modeling aspect of marketing. She isn’t afraid to go all in regarding her brands, either. Occasionally, her daughters, Amelia and Delilah, also show up for help with promotion.

Rinna Beauty was her first brand, and Rinna Wines is her newest endeavor. In 2023, the brand will expand nationwide because it’s only been in select locations for a while now. There are two options to choose from, but it’s expected Lisa will grow her wine brand as she did with her beauty brand.

It’s going to be a busy year for Lisa Rinna, and it looks like she doesn’t have any complaints as she continues to dance and have fun while enjoying family time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.