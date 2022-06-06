Lisa Rinna is a triple threat in skintight bodysuit

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna proves she’s triple trouble as she stuns fans in a skintight bodysuit.

The 58-year-old Bravo star has media outlets on the fence over her outfit choice for last night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, although the fire emojis were plentiful as her three million+ Instagram followers left likes to the outfit on Sunday.

Lisa Rinna stuns in bodysuit with triple effect

Posting her YSL ensemble as she posed with three versions of the same image, Lisa showed off her tiny waist and long legs in the crushed velvet catsuit, going jazzy and retro in her black one-piece and also wearing high heels.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had opted for classic French designer Saint Laurent, saying her look was “head to toe @ysl” as she posed on a leopard-print carpet and looked fierce with dramatic dark eye makeup.

Drawing attention to her waist via a metallic belt detail, Lisa swung a hip while flaunting her bee-stung pout, writing:

“Presents at the #MTVawards once,” before confirming she was completely kitted out in the brand fronted by model Hailey Bieber.

Last night’s MTV Awards were also attended by RHOBH costars Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards, plus RHOC star Tamra Judge. Also in attendance were singer Jennifer Lopez, rapper Chanel West Coast, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. Winners included Euphoria for Best Show, Selling Sunset for best Docu-Reality Series, and Selena + Chef for Best Lifestyle Show.

Lisa has been busy on and off-screen. The latter comes as she promotes her 2020-founded Rinna Beauty brand, one now retailing a new collab with her eldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Lisa Rinna drops lip collabs with both daughters

Posting to Instagram in May, Lisa wrote:

“3 NEW FROSTED GLOSSES

RINNABEAUTY.COM Out now! 💋💋💋

@rinnabeauty

And the @delilahbelle lip kit coming Soon!!!”

Here, Rinna posed with model daughter Delilah. “Of course I want to go into everything down the line. Rinna Beauty is going to be a lifestyle brand. But we started with three lip kits — in nude, nude-pink, and nude-coral, because that is what I wear,” she told Allure about building her brand beyond just makeup.

“I think I’ve been in this business now, what, about 31 years? I’ve had a lot of time to try lipstick and lip glosses. [While creating my formulas] I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on,” the former Melrose Place star added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.